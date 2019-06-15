ALTAMAHAW – Ryan Millington turned the twin Late Models events at Ace Speedway into a profitable two-step process.

He won the first 50-lap feature with clever and clutch maneuvering Friday night, then finished as the runner-up to Trevor Ward in the second feature.

Millington increased his season points lead atop the division standings.

R.D. Smith placed third in both races during what became a temperamental night at the track, with wildness erupting in some of the support classes.

