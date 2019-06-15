MOREHEAD CITY – It didn’t matter that this marlin catch ranked the lowest among the first eight caught in the 61st annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Morehead City couple Todd Smith and Shelly Smith were quite proud that their boat Triple S brought in a 429.3-pound big blue Saturday during the final day of the six-day tournament.

And why is that?

Simple. They accomplish the feat of bringing in a marlin to the scales together.

“It was just rewarding when we landed him,” said Shelly, the angler. “And bringing him in, I don’t have words to explain it. I really don’t.”

Triple S arrived to the scales at 2:03 p.m. after boating the marlin nearly three hours before showing up in front of a good crowd. Given it was the final day of this year’s tournament, the crowd was excited to potentially see a marlin that would change the leaderboard.

It didn’t happen.

And yet Todd Smith, the captain, and his wife were just as tickled as if they had reeled in a money-winning marlin.

“It’s hard to put into words,” Todd said. “My wife and I, we love doing this together. We always do it together. We travel around. It’s just fantastic.”

And for the record, Triple S is named after Shelly. Her husband credited the job his wife did to reel in the marlin.

“She did an incredible job,” Todd said. “She’s the toughest woman I’ve ever known.”

And what did Shelly think of the fight?

“It was slow, awesome … and hard,” she said with a laugh. “But that’s what it is all about.”

But while Shelly and Todd enjoy spending time together on their 60-foot Viking, she added that the fishing experience is quite nice having others involved, too.

“He and I work well together, and I do love being out there with my husband, but we couldn’t do it without our mates,” Shelly said. “It’s not just he and I. It’s everybody. It’s a team.”

And this team wants to return to the Big Rock next year.

“I am very lucky I get to do this for fun,” Shelly said. “We look forward to next year. Hopefully we will have a little bigger fish.”

