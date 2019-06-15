It's not like Jake Adams can't handle the pressure of a bases-loaded situation in a high-stakes game.

In the season opener on April 4 in Woodbridge, Virginia, Adams powered the first win in Fayetteville Woodpeckers franchise history with a seven-RBI showing that included a fourth-inning grand slam.

That game made him an instant fan favorite in Fayetteville, and he delivered again in front of 5,659 fans who were treated to fireworks on the field and off on Military Appreciation Night at Segra Stadium on Friday.

Trailing the Potomac Nationals by 3 in the bottom of the fifth inning, Adams stepped to the plate with bases loaded and launched a dinger over the left-field wall to put the Woodpeckers ahead to stay.

The 6-4 win over Potomac gave Fayetteville a 30-37 first-half record heading into Game 3 of the series on Sunday.

Shawn Dubin pitched five scoreless innings in relief, striking out seven of the nine batters he faced to seal the Pecks' victory.

Fayetteville got off to a fast start with a leadoff double by Jacob Meyers, who would go on to score on Colton Shaver's deep sacrifice fly to give the Pecks a 1-0 first-inning lead.

The Nats evened it up in the third when Jakson Reetz scored on Gage Canning's triple to right.

Potomac added three more runs in the fourth with a pair of walks followed by a pair of hits and a run-scoring groundout.

Miguelangel Sierra kicked off the bottom of the fifth with a single. After Meyers was retired, Michael Papierski got a hit and Colton Shaver drew a walk to load the bases for Adams.

Adams' four-bag blast put the Woodpeckers up 5-4 and Dubin held Potomac at bay the rest of the way.

Fayetteville added an insurance run in the eighth inning as Marty Costes drew a one-out walk and advanced when Nationals center-fielder Armond Upshaw mistakenly threw the ball into the stands because he thought his catch of a Scott Manea fly ball had accounted for the third out. Costes advanced to third on the play and then scored on a wild pitch.

Dubin earned the win in relief to improve to 2-3. Carson Teal (2-1), who gave up five earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts in five innings, took the loss.

