Wolverine still leads entering final day of 61st annual tournament

MOREHEAD CITY – It was a sizeable fish, but just not good enough to crack the leaderboard of the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.

Dropped Call of Wilmington, Del., brought in a 524.7-pound marlin Friday during the fifth of six days of the 61st annual tournament.

It put the boat into fourth place.

Dropped Call actually boated the marlin at 12:51 p.m., but didn’t entered the Big Rock scales until 5:57 p.m. The boat, a 61-foot Viking, suffered engines problems on the way back, forcing the delay.

“We realized (the trouble) just when we started turning back,” Captain Junior Johnson said. “It was a turbo. It’s fine docking, but I had to shut it down.”

And while the boat didn’t crack the leaderboard, the crew on board Dropped Call were in good spirits.

“Everybody had a great time,” Johnson said.

The Wolverine of Captain Rocky Hardison of Beaufort remains the Marlin division leader. Wolverine caught a 588.9-pound fish Monday and is in position to win $793,187.50.

The Donna Mae of Captain James Luihn of Vero Beach, Fla., sits in second place at 569.9 and is in position to win $289,862.50.

The Sweetums of Captain Pete Rae of Planto, Texas is third at 545.4 and is in position to win $192,575, which doesn’t include the $531,250 for winning the Fabulous Fisherman prize that goes to the crew that boated the first marlin of at least 500 pounds.

The Big Rock’s overall purse is $2,869,050.

Of the 184 boats entered in this year’s tournament, 172 fished Friday.

The tournament ends Saturday. Boats are allowed to fish 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

