MOREHEAD CITY – Three days down, three to go.

The 61st annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament reached the midway point during a rainy and cool Wednesday with only 37 of 184 boats entered hitting the water with hopes of landing a marlin.

Unfortunately, no big blues were boated after seven combined were brought in during the first two days.

There were six releases, including two from the Atlantic Beach-based Annie O, which released a sailfish and a white marlin. Annie O now leads the Release division with 1,450 points.

The Wolverine of Captain Rocky Hardison of Beaufort remains the Marlin division leader with its 588.9-pound catch Monday. it is in a position to win $793,187 of the tournament purse of $2.8 million.

Donna Mae of Captain James Luihn of Vero Beach, Fla., remains in second place at 569.9, and is in position to win $289,862. Sweetums of Captain Pete Rae of Plato, Texas is third at 545.4 pounds and is in position to win $192,575 after also capturing $531,250 for winning the Fabulous Fisherman level, that awards the crew that boats the first 500-pound marlin.

Job Site leads the Dolphin category at 53.7 pounds while Bill Collector leads the Wahoo division at 56.5.

Boats are allowed to fish four of six days, meaning they must take two lay days.

The tournament will resume Thursday with lines dropping in the water at 9 a.m. Boats can finish until 3 p.m. On Saturday, the fishing will go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.