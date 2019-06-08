Dylan Bacot and Nick West combined on a three-hitter and Aaron Smith belted a home run Friday night as the Hope Mills Boosters beat Wallace Post 156 4-2 in an American Legion Area II game in Teachey.

Dillon Taylor's two-run single in the fourth gave the Boosters the lead for good at 3-1.

Hope Mills Post 32 is 4-2 in Area II games and 4-4 overall. The Boosters are in third place in the nine-team Area II Conference.

Wallace is 0-1 and 1-4.

Bacot, out of Freedom Christian Academy, struck out seven, walked three and gave up three hits in five innings on the mound. One of the two runs he allowed was earned. West, out of Cape Fear High, needed only 17 pitches in two scoreless innings for the save.

The Boosters are scheduled to host Morehead City Post 46 in a doubleheader Sunday. The first game is set to start at 2 p.m. at South View High School.

Smith, a catcher out of Gray's Creek, hit his line drive homer to center in the second that allowed the Boosters to tie it at 1-all.

The Boosters took the lead in the fourth on Taylor's single to right that scored Smith and Gray's Creek's Tyler Blackburn.

Wallace cut it to 3-2 in the sixth on a pair of walks and a double play grounder.

Hope Mills scored in the seventh when Ryan Miller was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a walk, advanced to third on a ground out and scored on a passed ball.

West set down Wallace in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Sonny Jones can be reached at sjones@fayobserver.com or (910) 486-3530.