Upon first hearing that someone has the nickname "Blood," one's mind may wander to the Hell's Angels or something of that sort.

Then, when you saw Brian "Blood" Pernu, what you envisioned may not be too far off.

The burly, grizzled man with a slight limp, Havelock wrestling shirt and either Havelock or Minnesota wrestling hat had the look of a man who has seen a lot.

Born in Minnesota and a former U.S. Marine, Pernu relocated to Havelock and attached himself to the high school's wrestling program almost immediately.

He assisted multiple coaches at the school and really shared a bond with current head coach, Chase Holleman, these past five years.

Pernu, 54, died a few weeks ago due to an infection, but he'll have a legacy for a long time with Havelock's wrestling program.

"I've known him ever since I was little and wrestled in the Mat Rats program here," Holleman said.

"He was an assistant coach for me in high school and then I was fortunate enough to have him help me these past five years."

Holleman said perhaps Pernu's greatest trait was his loyalty.

"He's the most loyal person I've ever known," Holleman said.

"He loved wrestling more than anything and he loved Havelock wrestling."

Holleman said he never knew Pernu's real name until around 2015.

"Dr. (Jeff) Murphy (Havelock High Principal) came to me with a form for him to fill out and said 'have Brian fill this out and get it back to me.' Holleman said he replied 'Who's Brian?'" - that's when he found out.

He also said he never asked or found out where or how the "Blood" nickname originated.

Holleman said he was known for certain things - his red Minnesota wrestling hat, his love of coffee, the fact that he opted to ride a bicycle around town even though he knew how to drive and his loud tone of voice.

"No matter the weather - cold, raining, whatever, Blood was riding his bike," Holleman said.

"He told us it was because he didn't want to pay the high gas prices, he started doing back around the time that gas prices got really high."

Holleman said that Pernu did not like spending money unless it was for wrestling.

"I don't think he missed a state tournament from 1990 until this year in 2019," Holleman said.

"He was like the NCAA basketball tournament guys too, he would fill out his bracket as it went along."

Holleman said there was one more thing Pernu always did - answered a certain question the same way every time.

"Anytime someone would ask him 'what's up,' he would always answer "morale," Holleman said.

"We all called them 'Bloodisms,' these things he would say to the kids about wrestling. He got a lot out of the kids because he was just honest with them."

Because of the size and beard, Holleman said many people thought Pernu was his father until they said different.

He also said that Pernu was like a part of their family as he had coached Holleman and his two brothers in the program.

"One thing he never let me do was second guess myself," Holleman said.

"He was the guy to keep me on a straight path and not let me get too high or too low."