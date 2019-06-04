Khalil Barrett's ECU football career never really even got started before it ended.

Barrett redshirted last year and was set to be a suited up freshman on this year's Pirate team but in the offseason, he announced his plans to transfer.

He was unsure of his new destination but now has his mind made up - he's headed to Greensboro to be a North Carolina A&T Aggie.

In high school, Barrett was prolific as a wide receiver/running back hybrid as he rushed for 1,105 yards and caught for 1,050, combining for 30 touchdowns.

The plan at ECU was to make Barrett into a hybrid defender, a mix of linebacker and defensive back.

"I just feel like I can produce more on the offensive side of the ball," Barrett said.

"I tried the defense thing at ECU, never got the chance there to play offense and I just feel like I'm better on that side."

He joins a few former Havelock High teammates in Aggie land as he reunites with Cameron Hutchinson and Quinzel Lockhart.

Barrett hopes he can help continue A&T's run of success as of late with winning seasons and bowl victories.

"I want to show my skills and be the best football player that I train to be, win games in the process and one day get to the NFL," Barrett said.

"A&T wanted me before I ever committed anywhere, when I was playing high school ball, they wanted me for offense. After I went to ECU and tried defense, they still wanted me."

Barrett said the Aggies want him to play running back which means he will be back in the same backfield as his high school mate Hutchinson.

"There's nobody that I would rather share the backfield with than him," Barrett said of Hutchinson.

"I just felt like A&T was the best fit for me. I want to prove myself, win MEAC titles and bowl games."

Barrett said he is majoring in I.T. Management.

