Left-hander's scoreless streak ends at 29 innings

DURHAM — It was all in the Cards when Brendan McKay of the Durham Bulls and Josh Rogers of the Norfolk Tides went to the mound Monday night.

Throw in Bulls second baseman Nick Solak and there was a full Louisville theme for the International League baseball game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

McKay was stellar again in his second Class AAA pitching performance, though his long scoreless streak came to an end. Solak’s second hit of the game off his former college teammate set up the chance to score the tiebreaking run in Durham’s 4-3 victory.

McKay’s streak of 29 consecutive innings without allowing a run ceased with Joey Rickard’s two-run home run with two outs in the fifth inning. That scoreless stretch covered parts of six games, with the first four with Class AA Montgomery.

“It’s cool when you have it going on,” McKay said of the scoreless streak. “I had one in high school and that got broke. It’s going to happen.”

Rickard, a former Bull, hit the homer just inside the left-field foul pole.

“It wasn’t even that bad (of a pitch),” McKay said. “Didn’t get it in enough.”

That was about the only glitch for McKay, a left-hander who worked five innings and yielded three hits while striking out six.

“A good hitter got him,” Bulls manager Brady Williams said of Rickard. “That’s a big-league hitter and (McKay) didn’t get it in where he wanted it.”

McKay, a first-round draft pick in 2017 and one of baseball’s top prospects, said he felt better about this outing compared to last week’s five shutout innings.

“I had a lot more stuff going,” he said.

McKay had been in contact with Rogers entering the series and found the collision among Cardinals “just interesting.”

So did others, including Williams and Solak.

“It’s pretty cool,” Solak said of the pitching matchup. “With McKay getting called up recently, then we saw it was going to happen. … and on a day (Louisville) clinches (the regional).”

The ex-Louisville players had been playing attention earlier in the day as the Cardinals secured a spot in the NCAA super regionals. For McKay, many of those players were his teammates a couple of years ago.

Solak had two hits, including a bunt, off Rogers.

“I think it took him by surprise,” Solak said of the bunt. “He really didn’t have a play on it.”

Solak singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning on Jake Smolinski’s triple. Rogers (2-6) was charged with the loss as both batters he faced in the sixth crossed the plate. Smolinski scored on Dalton Kelly’s single.

Durham scored in the first inning on Mike Brosseau’s fielder’s choice grounder, giving him 50 RBI in his 53rd game. Durham’s Andrew Velazquez homered to lead off the third inning.

Luis Santos (1-0), a former Burlington Royals pitcher, notched the victory in relief.

•WONG OUT: Bulls infielder / outfielder Kean Wong, who’s second in the league in batting with a .355 average, was taken out of the game with a sore right wrist.

“It shouldn’t keep me out long,” Wong said. “Take a couple of days off and be fine.”