CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina pitcher Austin Bergner held Tennessee to two runs on four hits across seven innings as the Tar Heels advanced to another super regional.

A 5-2 victory Sunday night at Boshamer Stadium allowed North Carolina to sweep three games — each against a different opponent — in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

It matched the second-longest outing of the season for Bergner (6-1), a junior right-hander.

The Tar Heels (45-17), winner of seven consecutive games, will meet Auburn in the super regionals beginning later this week in Chapel Hill. Auburn upset No. 3 overall seed Georgia Tech in the regional round.

It’s the second year in a row and ninth time overall that North Carolina will be in the super regionals. Last year, the Tar Heels advanced to the College World Series.

The excitement hasn’t waned, with noise from the Tar Heels’ locker room celebration bursting through the walls.

“They’re so happy,” coach Mike Fox said. “That’s the best part of coaching.”

Bergner struck out eight with three walks.

“It was up to me to get us to the end of the game,” Bergner said.

Joey Lancellotti pitched the final two innings. A pair of two-out walks in the ninth allowed the Volunteers to bring the potential tying run to the plate before a strikeout ended the threat.

“You have to win these kinds of games,” Fox said. “I like the fact that we’re making plays and playing defense.”

After a ninth-inning escape to defeat UNC Wilmington on Friday, the Tar Heels allowed a total of three runs in topping Liberty and Tennessee.

A four-run spot in the top of the first inning for the Tar Heels, who were the designated visiting team, held up against Tennessee (40-21), which was in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Ashton McGee’s two-run single and Dylan Harris’ RBI single were key hits as Tennessee starter Zach Linginfelter (6-6) recorded only two outs.

“I didn’t want to go in in the first inning,” said reliever Will Heflin. He called Linginfelter his best friend.

The Volunteers were within 4-2 in the fourth.

Danny Serretti’s bases-loaded walk gave North Carolina a 5-2 edge in the sixth.

North Carolina is 5-2 all-time against Tennessee. The teams met for the first time since 1990.

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said he preferred to concentrate on his team’s strong season. He also said it’s apparent how important it is to earn a host position for the regionals.