Fireworks at J.P. Riddle Stadium were put on hold Friday night as the Peninsula Pilots took the Fayetteville SwampDogs to extra innings. But the home team had a reason to celebrate after scoring three runs in the final frame to improve to 2-0 on the young season.

With the scored tied at 4 after nine innings, Peninsula (1-1) scored twice in the extra frame.

Fayetteville answered with a two-RBI triple by Pearce Howard, who would later score on a hit up the middle by KC Brown to clinch the victory.

Matt Vonderschmidt earned the win for pitching the 10th. He gave up one hit and two unearned runs.

The SwampDogs were held scoreless until the fifth inning when Brown was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to force a run home. Trent Harris' fielder's choice sent Austin Bost across the plate and then Will Karp drew a bases-loaded walk to score the third run of the inning.

Fayetteville added to its 3-2 lead in the bottom of the seventh when leadoff batter Cole Swiger was hit by a pitch and then, with two outs, three straight batters drew walks to force the run home.

Peninsula evened the score in the top of the eighth on Matt Burch's two-run homer.

The SwampDogs have a pair of road games — Saturday at Florence and Monday at Morehead City — before returning to Riddle to face Wilmington on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.