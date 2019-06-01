Campbell and North Carolina State will continue their NCAA regional game Saturday after weather concerns kept them from finishing as scheduled Friday.

Campbell, the No. 3 seed, was leading the second-seeded Wolfpack 5-4 after 8½ innings Friday afternoon when play was halted. After a weather delay that lasted over five hours, tournament officials announced that the game would resume Saturday at noon.

The scheduled Friday night game between No. 1 seed East Carolina and No. 4 seed Quinnipiac will now take place Saturday at 4 p.m.

Campbell had taken a 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks in part to a two-run homer from Koby Collins. NC State closed the gap with three runs in the third. Campbell extended the lead to 5-3 in the fourth before Jonny Butler's solo shot in the eighth made it 5-4.