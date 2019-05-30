The Coastal 3A Conference's all-conference teams from spring sports were released Thursday.

Havelock High had some representation in almost all sports.

In baseball, three Rams made the team as Tanner Murray, Griffin Mentink and Sam Callaway got the nods.

Jacob Montanye was an honorable mention.

From the softball team, Raelynn Kramer, Kylie Titus, Joy McIver and Jocelyn Randles reaped the honor and Kristen Margoupis was an honorable mention.

The Rams had just one member on the boys tennis team in Chris Bostian.

From boys golf, Josh Poss and Aaron Meadows made the team and coach Phil Buzzelli was named conference Coach of the Year.

In girls soccer, Rhiannon Colantoni and Ashanti Barnes made the squad with Leigh Wright and Chloey Pereira being honorable mentions.

Girls Track had the most Rams by number as Alivia Hunter, Alera Jackson, Michelle Prichard, Marcella McCullough and Brihannah Pereira made the team.

In boys track, Marcus Threatt, Dru Dotter and Dorian Darden got the honors with Darius Allen, Elijah Barnes and Dylan Furniss being honorable mentions.