Inshore fishing is producing catches of red drum, flounder and speckled trout.

Spanish mackerel are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and reefs. Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of false albacore, cobia, king mackerel and bluefish. Bottom fishing is producing catches of triggerfish, grouper, snapper, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, mahi, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish, white marlin and blue marlin.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum are being caught on Z-Man Minnowz and Saltwater Assassin Shad baits.

The flounder bite is picking up and they are being caught on live mud minnows and various artificial baits. Large Spanish mackerel are being caught on Clarkspoons and Big Nic Spanish Candy lures.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports inshore fishing continues to be good.

Red drum are being caught on gold spoons, topwater lures and scented soft plastics. Speckled trout are being caught on Mirrolure MR 17’s, Storm shrimp and topwater plugs.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast has been good over the past week.

Anglers are reporting catches of king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, cobia, false albacore and Atlantic bonito. Most anglers are fishing within one mile of the beach and at the nearshore rocks and reefs. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of, grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish, mahi, white marlin and blue marlin.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of mahi, tuna, wahoo, white marlin and blue marlin.

Bottom fishing continues to be good and is producing catches of beeliners, triggerfish, various snapper and grouper. Nearshore fishing is producing catches of king mackerel and Spanish mackerel.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.