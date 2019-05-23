Just when you thought we had put Hurricane Florence behind us, here comes another reminder of that epic storm.

Actually it will be millions of reminders – mosquitoes that entomologists say will hatch in the wet conditions that exist as a result of last fall’s flooding. As temperatures rise and more anglers, campers, hikers and other outdoorsy types take to the field, the mosquito problem – or challenge, depending on how you look at it – will become more apparent.

Sometimes it seems that all the mosquitoes in the world call eastern North Carolina home. In fact, there are over 200 species in the U.S., 2,400 species worldwide, literally trillions of the insects whose name means “little fly” in Spanish. They can be found from the rain forests of South America, to the tundra of Siberia, to the polar ice caps where they spend the winter frozen in ice, to the marshes and creek bottoms of coastal Carolina. It’s the last ones that concern us the most because they’re the ones that drive us crazy all summer and out of the deer woods during bow season.

Mosquitoes are more than a nuisance for outdoorsmen. Each year mosquito-related illnesses result in an estimated 1 million deaths worldwide. In the U.S., mosquitoes in California can carry malaria. In every other state except Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, they can transmit encephalitis, a serious, but not usually fatal, illness. A more common complication is impetigo, a disease that begins when someone – usually a child – scratches a bug bite or other small break in the skin.

Untreated, it can spread to others. Fortunately, there are some things people who enjoy the outdoors can do to reduce the aggravation of mosquitoes during the coming months:

Cover up - Cover your skin as completely as possible. Wear shoes, long sleeves and long pants. Men and boys need to be particularly carful since males are favored over women by mosquitoes. So much for equal rights!

Be color conscious – Wear khaki or neutral colors. Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors, especially blue, so avoid this hue. Duke fans, lookout.

Use a repellent – Like sunscreen, insect repellent is an outdoor essential and the most important ingredient in nearly all of them is DEET. For most situations a formula containing 15 to 30 percent DEET is satisfactory. For areas with heavy mosquito infestations, a stronger concentration – up to 95 percent – may be called for. Some common brands are Deep Woods Off, Repel and Ben’s 100. No matter what repellent is selected, the user should be careful to follow product instructions, never apply on open wounds or irritated skin, and wash any residual repellent off when the chance of exposure has passed. A good rub-on repellent for youngsters is Natrapel.

Its active ingredient is citronella, a natural substance that rebuffs bugs by confusing their sense of direction and stifling their appetite.

Some sportsmen, like early-season bowhunters, who need maximum protection and a minimum of scent, may choose to use one of the permethrin-based repellents.

Sprayed on clothing, they provide protection for several weeks even if the clothing is washed. One of the more common brands is called Permanone. It can be extremely effective but should be used only by adults and then carefully.

Be prepared – Always carry repellents in your car’s glove compartment or your tackle box, backpack or beach bag. Even the best repellents won’t protect you when they are left at home. Duh.

Try a ThermaCell – This is not an advertisement for any product, but I firmly believe the ThermaCell mosquito repellent is one of the greatest inventions of modern times. This hand-size device uses chemically-impregnated pads, heated by a small butane burner, to mask the CO2 that is given off by humans and attracts mosquitoes and deer flies. The most important thing is it works! In the most skeeter-infested places, it will keep biting bugs away with a range of about 15 feet in all directions. And, of great importance to bow hunters, deer don’t smell it, at least the regular pads. (I’m not so sure about the “Earth Scent” ones). I don’t go into the woods except in the middle of winter without a ThermaCell.

Pick the right time – Be alert to the time of day when certain insects are most active. Mosquitoes tend to be out and about more at dawn and twilight than other times. In some situations, though, like the turkey woods, the serious swarm may begin an hour or so after sunrise, when the temperature begins to rise.

Pick the right spot – Mosquitoes thrive in certain settings and they’re not always where the water’s knee-deep. Often it’s in grassy or wooded areas. Surf fishermen on Portsmouth Island, for example, often learn that a camp on the open beach is preferable to one in the wax myrtle (“merkle”) thickets in the middle of the island. In the latter location, you don’t worry about mosquitoes biting you as much as choking on them.

Don’t scratch – When the occasional mosquito does make a meal on your hide, and she will no matter what you do, try not to make matters worse by scratching.

Substances that contain lidocaine or benzocaine can help by masking the itch. One product, called After Bite, is especially effective. Its formula of ammonia and mineral oil not only reduces the itch, it also neutralizes the effect of the bite, cleanses the bite area and helps speed healing.

There’s nothing we can do to eliminate mosquitoes. They’re a natural part of our environment and we just have to learn to live with them. It might help if, the next time mosquitoes are driving you crazy, you consider the plight of two campers in Florida. According to one’s account, they were attacked by the largest mosquitoes either of them had ever seen and were forced to flee to the protection of their tent. The insects were so determined that their stingers (fascicle) penetrated the canvas. For amusement, the campers passed the time bending the stingers over with their hatchets. In the morning they awoke outdoors. The skeeters had flown away with their tent!

Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com