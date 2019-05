Havelock was represented at this past weekend's NCHSAA state track championships by its girls' 4x100-meter relay team and by sprinter Marcus Threatt.

Threatt competed in the 100-meter dash and just missed out on making the final.

The girls relay team of Alivia Hunter, Alera Jackson, Michelle Prichard and Marcella McCullough placed 11th in its race with a time of 50.30.