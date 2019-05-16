Inshore fishing continues to be good and is producing catches of red drum and speckled trout.

Surf fishing is producing catches of pompano and Virginia mullet. Spanish mackerel and Atlantic bonito are being caught along the beaches and at the nearshore rocks and reefs.

Nearshore fishing is also producing catches of false albacore, cobia, king mackerel and bluefish.

Bottom fishing is producing catches of triggerfish, grouper, snapper, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, mahi, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish, white marlin and blue marlin.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum are being caught on the flats and in the marshes. Surf fishing is producing catches of Virginia mullet and pompano. The best baits have shrimp and sand fleas.

The Spanish mackerel and Atlantic bonito bite have been hot in the nearshore waters. King mackerel are being caught on Drone spoons and cigar minnows.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports the fish are starting to fall into their summer patterns. Red drum are being caught on topwater lures, gold spoons and scented soft plastics. Speckled trout are being caught on MR 17’s, Storm shrimp and topwater plugs. Flounder gigging continues to be very good and should only get better.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

EMERALD ISLE

Captain Bobby Bourquin reports fishing along the Crystal Coast continues to be very good.

Fishermen are reporting catches of king mackerel, Spanish mackerel, bluefish, cobia, false albacore and Atlantic bonito. Most anglers are fishing along the beach and at the nearshore rocks and reefs. Offshore bottom fishing is producing catches of, grouper, snapper, triggerfish, beeliners and black sea bass. Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, yellowfin tuna, blackfin tuna, sailfish and mahi. There have also been some white marlin and blue marlin caught and released.

Source: Teezher Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports the mahi bite is in full swing in the Gulf Stream. Anglers fishing along the Break are also reporting catches of tuna and some wahoo. Bottom fishing has been excellent and is producing catches of beeliners, triggerfish, various snapper and grouper.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.