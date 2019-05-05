It wasn’t pretty, but Derek Brunson is back in the win column.

In front of a hostile crowd at UFC Fight Night 151 in Canada, Brunson overcame in Ottawa to earn a unanimous-decision victory against Elias Theodorou in the co-main event.

The 35-year-old Wilmington native and UNC Pembroke graduate entered the bout with back-to-back losses in danger of falling out of the top 10 in the UFC middleweight division.

But he made sure that didn’t happen.

The judges issued scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27 in favor of Brunson, who improved to 19-7.

“It feels real good,” Brunson said in his post-fight interview.

“I was doubting myself. I never lack confidence, but just the doubt there of ‘Am I getting older?’ and stuff like that.”

Known for his powerful left-handed punches and aggressive style as a knockout artist, Brunson’s increased patience paid off in his latest bout.

Grappling in rounds one and three were enough to secure the victory, with the exclamation point coming in the form of a vicious head-over-heels takedown in the final round.

“To come out here and get it done against a cardio machine with a 17-2 record, it feels good,” said Brunson, who snapped Theodorou's three-fight winning streak.

The ninth-ranked fighter in the middleweight division got past multiple kick attempts from Theodorou to score his first takedown of the bout one minute into the first round.

From there, Brunson worked immediately to a full mount position, but Theodorou escaped a pair of attempted chokes. Brunson held on in a tight second round and pounced in the third to get back in the winner's circle.

So what’s next?

“I’ve fought everybody in this game,” Brunson said. “This is a rebirth. I’m 35 and I’m still growing, still getting better. We’ll figure that out.”

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3519.