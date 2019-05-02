Bill introduced to protect fish stocks

One of the basic tenets of population dynamics is that reproduction must occur at a rate at least equal to the loss of organisms for a species to survive.

That common sense principle may be on its way to becoming law in North Carolina, at least for fish.

House Bill 483, entitled Let Them Spawn, would set size limits for all species to protect juveniles until they reach a size at which 75 percent of the stock has reached maturity and have the opportunity to spawn at least once. Introduced in the

North Carolina House of Representatives by a bipartisan group of 25 members, it is intended to provide the basis for recovery of our endangered marine fisheries.

The bill passed the House Wildlife Committee by a wide margin on April 15 and was referred to the House Environment Committee where it will be considered next.

According to Dick Hamilton, Coordinator of the N.C. Camo Coalition, it is important that our state’s citizens contact their representatives in the General Assembly and urge them to support House Bill 483. Additional information,

including details of the proposed bill and contact information for legislative representatives is available online at https://ncwf.org/programs/sound-solutions/.

Homeowners urged to be bat-friendly during pup-rearing season May through July is the season when female bats raise their young – called pups. Young bats, like other mammals, depend on their mothers for survival during

the first few weeks of life. If a homeowner installs an eviction device or covers up the hole that bats have used to get into a house, female bats will not be able to get to their young after a night of feeding, and the young bats will starve to death. And, the females may be more likely to find their way into the homeowner’s living space as they search for a way back to their pups.

If any pups are sealed inside, including pups that cannot fly, they will search for a way out and die inside the house, or find their way into the homeowner’s living space. Once the pup-rearing season has ended in late July, homeowners who have

bats in their houses should determine how they are getting in and install eviction devices that allow the bats to leave but prevent them from coming back into the home.

Information about co-existing with bats is available on the Wildlife Commission’s website (www.ncwildlife.org) on the wildlife species pages.

Inshore Trail tournament on tap

The Neuse River “Fisher of Men” Inshore Trail, a non-profit fishing tournament whose goals are to provide a gospel message and healthy outdoor recreation will host a tournament on May 4 on the Neuse River and its tributaries. Launch and

weigh-in will be at Vandemere Park in Vandemere, N.C.

Competition will be for a “Neuse River Slam” (striped bass, puppy drum, flounder and speckled trout) with cash prizes for the top finishers. There are special categories for youth. For information, phone Capt. Brian Saunders at 252-626-6006 or Todd Willis at 252-745-0708.

Wildlife Commission sets migratory game bird seasons

On April 25, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission set season dates, bag limits and applicable regulations for the 2019-2020 waterfowl, webless migratory game bird (including doves) and extended falconry seasons.

Notable changes include:

- the extension of the general duck season to Jan. 31, 2020.

- the reduction of the mallard daily bag limit from four mallards to two, with no more than one hen mallard.

- the reduction of the brant season from 60 days to 30 days.

In addition two duck hunting days for veterans and active duty members of the military will run concurrently with the youth-only waterfowl hunt days. These days, the result of the Natural Resources Management Act, allow up to two special

duck hunting days for ducks, geese, brant, tundra swans, mergansers and coots.

Seasons and bag information will be published in the NCWRC’s 2019-20 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest.

Small Game Award nomination period extended

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has extended the nomination period for its Lawrence G. Diedrick Small Game Award until May 31. The award recognizes an individual or organization whose actions have significantly and

positively impacted North Carolina’s small game populations through habitat management, education, research, the Hunting Heritage Program or other efforts.

These actions also benefit other species, including nongame animals such as songbirds, reptiles and amphibians.

The nomination period was extended due to an incorrect email address listed for nomination submissions. Those who submitted nominations previously should re-submit to stacey.thorp@ncwildlife.org. Or nominations can be mailed to N.C.

Wildlife Resources Commission, Wildlife Management Division, c/o Diedrick Small Game Award, 1722 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1722.