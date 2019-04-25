There was no question about it, I was in a slump.

I was as ready for the spring turkey season as anyone could be. But, after months – no, years – of preparation, the first week of the season had yielded nothing but frustration.

Opening day found me in a blind in Jones County as darkness gave way to a cloudy morning. It was a place I had encountered turkeys in years past and fully expected to again. Five hours later I had heard no gobbles and seen no birds. And then, a steady rain began. Day one – a dud.

Day two found me in a different spot, still in Jones County but several miles distant. This time, I eased down a road and, from there, along a canal to a blind a friend had situated where two fields join along a tree line.

As the sun rose, the wind began to blow and got stronger – and stronger. In short order, it assumed the dimensions of what I figure the Dust Bowl must have been like. The small, nylon enclosure where I crouched like a gopher in a thunderstorm whipped and snapped and threatened to take off without me.

After awhile, a small flock of turkeys entered the field and started making their way toward my buffeted enclosure. As they got closer, they all appeared to be hens, at least until one gobbled. As it turned out, three were jakes (young males) with little nub beards and I was tempted as they clustered around my decoys. They were legal game but not something I wanted to harvest. Day two crashed and burned.

Day three was when things got really bizarre. I was hidden in a clump of brush at the end of a small field bounded by trees as the sky started to turn gray and a roosted gobbler cut loose nearby. An enthusiastic fellow, he got more fervent as he went. Needless to say, I was stoked.

Eventually the tom’s dark form materialized on the ground in the distance and a moment later two hens sailed down from nearby trees. As the three slowly made their way toward my hiding spot, I figured this was it – the moment I would rise from the ashes and claim my turkey prize.

Then, the unimaginable happened. With speed impossible to describe, a peregrine falcon streaked down toward the approaching tom. I’m not sure whether it actually made contact or not, but the turkey jumped about two feet in the air, flipped upside down with leg spurs flashing and wings flapping, and screeched like a banshee. When he touched back down, he took off like his tail was on fire back where he came from. Day three ended like the Titanic’s maiden voyage.

On day four, I took an early stand in a tract on the west side of Craven County where things seemed more promising, at least at first. Exactly at 6 a.m., like their alarm clocks had gone off, four or five gobblers began sounding off. They were a long way off but at least they were there and gave me hope that things were going to change for the better.

An hour later, they had all gotten quiet except for two who were fairly close.

Every time I would scratch off a yelp or cluck on one of my calls, they would answer. Then trouble showed up. It was in the form of seven or eight hens who began sashaying around. As they started to exit the field, the toms appeared nearby, took one good look at my decoys and did the turkey equivalent of waving “goodby.” It’s hard to compete with the real thing.

On day five, I couldn’t commit to a full day’s hunt. My wife had said she would take a turn as a host at our church where the sanctuary was open for visitors during the season of Lent. However, after signing up, she realized it conflicted with a class being taught by one of her friends so she asked me to fill in. My first thought was, this is the first week of turkey season! But, being a typical husband, I responded, “Yes dear.”

I didn’t have to assume my duties at the church until 10:30 a.m. so, figuring I could get a short hunt in first thing, I headed over to a place on some public land well before first light. I set up in a spot where I had seen and heard turkeys before but, this day there was no one at home. After a few hours I headed home, bird-less and somewhat discouraged.

As I started to drive off, though, an old man with a walking stick flagged me down. He asked if I was a turkey hunter and, when I answered yes, he explained that nearly every day when he was making his morning walk, he saw birds in a particular spot at around 8 a.m. A seed was planted, and I drove off to assume my ecclesiastical duties.

The next day, the weather forecast called for light rain early and then severe storms. I figured a brief, strategic assault was called for and an hour before sunrise, I was slipping through the woods to take a seat near where the old man had been seeing the turkeys. Putting hen and jake decoys out, I settled in to wait – and hope the weatherman was overacting.

Three hours later, I had heard no gobbles and seen nothing with feathers, except two buzzards that kept circling overhead and constituted what I feared might be a bad sign. Then, low-and-behold, a turkey appeared about 200 yards away and, as he moved into view, spread his tail fan. It was a tom, a big one!

I gave a series of “yelps” with a mouth call (the only one I had brought because of possible wet weather) and the bird jerked his head around, gobbled and strutted again. Then, he started walking my way. Every time he would pause, I’d give a yelp or cluck and he would gobble and fan out. Finally, at about 80 yards, he had seen enough; he broke into at a trot, intent on teaching my impertinent jake decoy a lesson and stealing his girlfriend. He never got that chance. As he reached the fake birds, a load of #5s ended his amorous adventure – and my slump.

Later, when I went over the details of my hunt with my wife, she said very matter-of-factly, “The Lord helped you get that turkey.” She went on to explain that, if I had not cut my hunt short the day before so I could go to the church, I would never have met the old man who told me where I could find the bird I harvested. According to her The Almighty put it all together.

I’m not suggesting that God has nothing more important to do than help me bag a wild turkey. But, neither am I discounting His power to make things happen beyond our ability to understand; things like pouring rain, powerful wind, marauding raptors – and chance encounters with helpful strangers. It gives you something to think about.

Ed Wall can be reached at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com