OL Javion Cohen of Pell City, AL committed to USC March 27th giving the Gamecocks a big recruiting victory in the state of Alabama. Cohen chose the Gamecocks over offers from Alabama, West Virginia, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Arkansas, Wake Forest and Texas A&M. Monday night on Twitter Cohen announced a decommitment from the Gamecocks. And he did so with the simplest of statements.

“I have de-committed from the University of South Carolina. No interviews,” was Cohen’s statement.

Cohen visited USC for a junior day in late January and he admittedly developed strong relationships with Will Muschamp and offensive line coach Eric Wolford.

“I like how Coach Wolf has put a lot of linemen in the NFL, and it’s my dream to make it to the NFL,” Cohen said in late January. And as for his relationship with Muschamp, Cohen characterized that as “strong, strong. Any time I need to ask a question or have something to say, all I have to do is text him and he’s there.”

Cohen was one of three offensive line commitments the Gamecocks had in the 2020 class. Another, Issiah Walker of Miami, has been making unofficial visits to Florida, Miami, Florida State, Central Florida and told CaneSports.com after a visit to Miami Saturday, “My recruitment is still open so I’m open to every school.”