That includes 2 that are scheduled to play at Charlotte's BB&T Ballpark

Thirteen former local products have either begun or will soon begin professional baseball seasons, including two that will are slated to play games at Charlotte's BB&T Ballpark.

Former Gardner-Webb and Belmont Abbey standout Emilio Pagan begins his seventh season of professional baseball on the Class AAA International League Durham Bulls' roster. The Tampa Bay Rays affiliate, open their 2019 season with a four-game series in Charlotte that begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Pagan, who played at Gardner-Webb in 2010 and 2011 and Belmont Abbey in 2012 and 2013, is in his first season with the Rays' organization after spending the first six seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics' organizations.

Pagan went 0-1 with a 3.46 ERA in 10 appearances (two starts) for Tampa Bay in spring training.

Pagan and the Bulls also are scheduled to play in Charlotte on May 24-27, July 31 through Aug. 1 and Aug. 26-29.

Another former Gardner-Webb standout, Jeremy Walker, begins his fourth season on the Class AAA International League Gwinnett Stripers' roster. Walker and the Stripers visit Charlotte on April 29 through May 1, June 3-5, June 26-27 and July 11-14.

Here are the other 11 local products playing professionally:

Jake Buchanan, a 2007 North Gaston High graduate, begins his 10th season with his fifth organization. Formerly with the Houston Astros, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks, Buchanan is in the Oakland Athletics organization this season. Buchanan, who went 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two appearances for the Athletics in spring training, has been placed on the Class AAA Pacific Coast League's Las Vegas Aviators' roster.

Former Gastonia Post 23 and Gastonia Grizzlies standout Tyler White is on the Houston Astros' roster. White, a seventh-year pro, hit .220 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 20 spring training games and is hitting .333 in four games so far in the regular season.

Mason McCullough (Crest, 2011) begins his sixth pro season on the roster of the Arizona Diamondbacks' Arizona Rookie League team.

Garrett Davila (South Pointm 2015) begins his fifth pro season on the roster of the Kansas City Royals' Class A South Atlantic League Lexington Legends. Davila and the Legends are slated to visit five teams in the Carolinas — Columbia, South Carolina (May 3-6 and June 13-16), Kannapolis (May 14-16, Aug. 3-6 and Aug. 15-18), Hickory (May 21-24, Aug. 30-Sept. 2), Greenville, South Carolina (June 3-5) and Asheville (July 1-3 and July 31-Aug. 2).

Andrew Jordan (Hunter Huss, 2015) begins his fifth pro season on the roster of the Cincinnati Reds' Class A Appalachian League Greeneville Reds.

Jeffrey Springs (South Point, 2011) is on the Texas Rangers' roster. Springs, a fifth-year pro, went 1-0 with one save and a 5.79 ERA in seven appearances in spring training and he's 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances so far in the regular season.

Christopher Proctor (Burns, 2015) begins his second pro season on the roster of the Detroit Tigers' Class AA Midwest League West Michigan Whitecaps.

Former Belmont Abbey standout Cody Stull begins his sixth pro season on the roster of the Oakland Athletics' Class AA Midwest League Midland RockHounds.

Former Belmont Abbey standout Matt McGarry begins his second pro season on the roster of the New York Yankees' Gulf Coast Rookie League team.

Former Gardner-Webb standout Mason Fox begins his second pro season on the roster of the San Diego Padres' Arizona Rookie League team.

And former Gardner-Webb standout Tyler Johnson begins his second pro season on the roster on the New York Yankees' Gulf Coast Rookie League team.

Also, Reilly Hovis (Forestview, 2012) was released last Friday after four seasons in the Florida Marlins' organization.

Coming up: April 9 - 2018-19 college basketball review.

Richard Walker: 704-869-1843; twitter.com/jrwalk22