DURHAM — Duke forward Cam Reddish said the Blue Devils received a taste of March Madness that they would prefer to avoid repeating.

The one-point victory against Central Florida in the NCAA Tournament’s second round was far too close for comfort.

“We don’t want it to come down to that point,” Reddish said Tuesday of the escape in Columbia. S.C.

Now the Blue Devils turn their attention Virginia Tech in the Sweet 16 on Friday night in Washington.

Reddish made one of the key shots in Duke’s rallied from a four-point hole in the final two minutes. His 3-pointer ignited the comeback.

Reddish has a team-high 87 baskets from 3-point range. One of his other notable long-range connections came as the winning shot in January at Florida State.

Reddish said he’s comfortable in those critical situations, but he sense that his teammates like such roles as well.

“I would say my focus,” he said. “We all look forward to taking that shot.”

Reddish ranks third on the Duke roster in scoring at 13.6 points per game behind freshman classmates RJ Barrett (22.8) and Zion Williamson (22.5).

“It doesn’t matter who’s scoring,” Reddish said. “Just playing my game, being me.”