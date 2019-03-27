RALEIGH — As North Carolina State coach Kevin Keatts walked off Kay Yow Court at Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday night, he paused for a few seconds.

The second-year coach soaked in the crowd and waved to show his appreciation for the support.

"It’s been great. We say a lot about how great it is in Reynolds and obviously it is, but I don’t want to cheapen our fans and what we talk about — at PNC (Arena) they do a tremendous job, too," Keatts said. "It gets loud in there. It’s a great place to play, also. We’re excited that we get a chance to play on campus right now, but that being said, we got a tremendous fan base. I know a lot of people wanted us to be in the NCAA (Tournament), no more than we did, but when we got chosen to go to the (National Invitation Tournament) everybody has showed up for us and we’re happy for that."

The NCAA Tournament was always the goal for North Carolina State, but the NIT has become a solid consolation.

"It was a great game. I had fun with it. I was excited about it. Because we played at 7:30 p.m. and we didn’t have class — it was a Sunday — we just did shoot-around at about 11 o'clock. I watched a lot of games (Sunday)," Keatts said. "The last game I watched was Clemson and Wichita State. They were all great games — the NCAA (Tournament) games and the NIT games. As I watched those games, I got excited about our game because I knew we had another great opportunity."

The chance to continue playing in March is one the Wolfpack players say they are enjoying.

"It was a fun game," guard C.J. Bryce said of Sunday night’s 78-77 victory against Harvard. "Just another game for us and just glad to be able to move on and continue playing basketball."

The next opportunity is Wednesday night’s third-round game against Lipscomb at Reynolds.

"(Hofstra and Harvard) were two very competitive teams. Everybody wants to win at this point. It’s still Division I basketball," Bryce said. "I am just looking forward to the next game, and we know that Lipscomb is going to come out very competitive, also."

Keatts said the competition the Wolfpack has faced in the NIT is NCAA Tournament-caliber.

"The two teams that we’ve played could easily win a game in the NCAA (Tournament), and so could we," he said. "We played two teams who were champions in their league. When you get to the NIT and you get to teams who are regular-season champions, you’re playing against some great teams. When I watched both tapes on Hofstra and Harvard, I knew we were going to play against really good basketball teams."

This is Lipscomb's third trip to North Carolina in the NIT, winning at Davidson and at UNC Greensboro in the first two rounds.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NIT — Third round

Who: Lipscomb (27-7) at N.C. State (24-11)

When: 9 p.m. Wednesday (ESPNU)

Where: Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh

Series: N.C. State leads 1-0, winning a 2008-09 game 78-58