Williams boys give Southwest Guilford fits before fading in state championship

CHAPEL HILL — The growl, the bark and even a little bite.

The Bulldogs showed it Saturday night in the Smith Center.

All the way throughout and even late when they appeared down and out.

Ultimately, Southwest Guilford went on one of its patented runs, spanning parts of the third and fourth quarters, and for the time being put the Bulldogs behind the fence.

With it looking ugly, Williams High School still fought back, before eventually dropping the Class 3-A state championship for boys’ basketball 67-60 to Southwest Guilford.

"All we heard all week was, ‘You don’t have a chance. They’ll beat you by 30.’ I knew that wasn’t going to be the truth," Williams coach Tommy Cole said. "The way we’ve been playing the last four games, I knew that wasn’t going to happen."

The Bulldogs (27-4) had spent the majority of the night hassling the Cowboys defensively and going shot-for-shot on the offensive end, and with three minutes remaining in the third quarter only trailed by six points when Tamari Graves splashed a 3-pointer through the net.

That’s when the run came from the Cowboys (32-0).

During the period of the next seven minutes, Southwest Guilford outscored Williams 17-6 to build a 58-41 lead with four minutes remaining.

"The little stretch in the third quarter was the difference in the game," Cole said. "They’re real athletic and they’ve got long arms and they’re big. When they went to the 1-3-1, spread-out-all-over-the-court zone, it bothered us. It affected us, but we worked on it, but it’s hard to simulate it in practice when we don’t have the same personnel as they have. It causes some problems and turnovers and they got out in transition and got easy baskets."

It appeared time to head back to the house, but the Bulldogs still had more in them, closing the game with a 19-9 stretch.

"Seventeen could've gone up to 25, could’ve gone up to the 30 mark," Cole said. "but the character of these kids to cut it to seven, from a coach’s viewpoint, lets you know that there’s no quit in my players. I love them for that. I told them all year long I wouldn’t trade them for any team in North Carolina. Other than my two state champions that I coached — at Graham and at Williams — this is the third best I’ve ever coached and I’ve coached a lot of teams."

Nasir Johnson finished with 17 points, Rashaud Alston contributed 16, Kennedy Miles added 12 and Graves tacked on 10 for the Bulldogs.

Williams trailed 31-28 at halftime and there was a sense of frustration seeming to creep in on the Cowboys, Johnson said.

"In a way, yes, because all the teams they’ve beat they’ve gone up early and once they get up on you it’s hard to get back with them, so they weren’t used to playing from behind," Johnson said. "I think it caught them off guard and showed them we can play too."

It was the first time this season Southwest Guilford had more turnovers in the first half than its opponent. Additionally, Jay’Den Turner, who scored 29 points in the Cowboys’ last game against Cox Mill, was held scoreless.

Keyshaun Langley and Joel Pettiford finished with 18 points apiece for Southwest Guilford.

The Bulldogs’ strong performance almost never got off the ground in the first place, though.

Cole called a timeout 58 seconds into the game after they turned it over once, missed a pair of layups and gave up an offensive board leading to a Southwest Guilford bucket.

In that huddle, he made sure the expectations were clearly stated if they hadn’t been already.

"Just to re-emphasize and reassure them that we can play with these guys," Cole said. "and we can."

And — against a team that had won every previous game by at least 11 points — they did.