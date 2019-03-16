CHARLOTTE – Epic. No other way to describe it.

Round three of the greatest rivalry in college basketball may have set a new standard Friday evening in the semifinal round of the 66th annual Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

The Duke Blue Devils prevailed 74-73 over North Carolina in a game that had a record ACC tournament crowd of 20,116 on its feet for most of the final 10 minutes as the two heavyweights traded what would have been knockout punches against any other foe. But every time one team seemed ready to take command, a big play or spurt was produced by the other, leading to an outcome that wasn't determined until the final buzzer.

The amazing Zion Williamson, whose 31-point, 11-rebound performance was in itself a highlight reel, provided the winning points by following up on his own miss with 30.3 seconds to play. When Cameron Johnson missed a 3-pointer at the other end and Duke's R.J. Barrett grabbed the rebound and was fouled, it seemed the game was over.

But not this game. And not these two teams.

Barrett missed both free throws, giving the Tar Heels a final chance to pull off a last-second miracle. But the Blue Devils hung tough on defense, forcing UNC freshman Coby White to launch a desperation 3-point that didn't come close to going in.

It was exactly the kind of battle expected of two of the best teams in the country this season, and two of the best programs of all time. As a great columnist from the Greensboro New & Record suggested in a Twitter post, this game should go ahead and be moved to Minneapolis, site of the 2019 NCAA Final Four.

That's how competitive, intense and dramatic it was.

"This was obviously a great game," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "I mean, vintage ACC, Duke-North Carolina, you know. Both teams played hard and well. I'm really proud of our guys."

"If you didn't care who won, it was an exciting game," UNC coach Roy Williams said. "But that guy who was hurt (Williamson) came in and put on a Superman jersey and was just incredible."

Williamson suffered his now infamous shoe blowout in the first game against North Carolina back on Feb. 20 that resulted in a sprained knee. The injury kept him out of both regular-season meetings that the Tar Heels won by a combined 25 points.

But UNC didn't receive the credit it deserved for those wins because the Blue Devils weren't at full strength without Williamson. His return for this week's ACC tournament only heightened the interest in the rematch.

"It was tough not being out there with my brothers," Williamson said Friday about the five games he missed. "So I was excited to be back out there for this game. It lived up to my expectations."

And to everyone in the Spectrum Center and, based on the social media conversation, many others watching on television.

Behind Johnson's 14 early points, North Carolina jumped out front by as many as 13 points in the first half. But after a slow start Williamson got rolling and by halftime had helped pull the Blue Devils even at 44-all.

Over the final 20 minutes, the score was tied four times and the lead changed hands on six occasions. Every basket, every play was met with an emotional outburst, either cheers or boos from the Spectrum Center crowd.

"Roy and I both know how lucky we are to have the teams and the programs that get the players and produce this level of performance," Krzyzewski said. "And he and I are good friends and we both know that this lived up to it. Obviously, it didn't live up to how he wanted it, but it certainly lived up to the expectations of a high intensity."

In the end, however, it was the Blue Devils, who were the preseason pick to win the ACC, that prevailed and will get to play No. 4 seed Florida State in Saturday evening's title game.

But my guess is while that game is going on, they'll still be talking about Friday's semifinal game because it was epic.

There's no other way to describe it

Staff writer Sammy Batten can be reached at sbatten@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3534.