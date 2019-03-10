ATHENS, Ga. — Elon defeated nationally ranked Georgia 5-4 in softball Saturday and later made it two victories for the day by topping Western Illinois 6-3.

Elon (14-7-1) hadn't defeated Georgia (22-3) since 2013.

Lauryn Clarke delivered a pair of two-run singles against Georgia to help build a 5-0 lead. Ashtyn Foddrell had two hits. Elise Walton (1-1) was the winning pitcher by going 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs on six hits.

Against Western Illinois (5-8), Eric Serafini, Ally Repko, Rebecca Murray and Callie Horn homered. Serafini finished with three hits. Abby Barker (9-2) was the winning pitcher with a complete game with five strikeouts.