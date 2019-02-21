Anglers reported pretty good fishing along our coastal waters over the past week.

Inshore fishing is producing catches of red drum, black drum and speckled trout. Offshore fishing is producing nice catches of king mackerel.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum continue to be caught in the marshes and on the mud flats.

Speckled trout are being caught in the creeks on Z-Man Trout Tricks and Mirrolure MR 17’s.

Black drum are being caught in the deeper holes along the waterway on fresh shrimp.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

SNEADS FERRY AND NEW RIVER

Captain Allen Jernigan reports inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout and red

drum. The specks are being caught on Mirrolure MR 17’s and Storm shrimp. The red drum are

being caught on gold spoons and Saltwater Assassin plastics tipped with Pro-Cure scent.

Source: Breadman Ventures.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Jeff Cronk reports fishing along the Crystal Coast continues to be pretty good. Fishing in

the backwaters is producing catches of speckled trout and red drum. The creeks along the coastal

rivers are also producing catches of speckled trout and puppy drum. The best baits for the red

drum have been Z-Man plastics and Berkley Gulp baits fished on light weight jig heads. The

specks are being caught on MR 17’s, Bett’s Halo shrimp and Berkley Gulp 4-inch minnows

fished on 1/8-ounce jig heads.

Source: Fish’n 4 Life Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports king mackerel continue to be caught offshore with the best fishing in

120 feet of water.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.