Boys Basketball

New Bern 65, J.H. Rose 64

New Bern's boys basketball team got a win on senior night Thursday, 65-64, over J.H. Rose.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record for the season improves to 3-19 overall, 2-10 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.

Havelock 75, Swansboro 55

Havelock's boys basketball team picked up a Coastal 3A Conference victory Thursday night, 75-55, on senior night in Havelock.

No stats are available at this time.

Havelock's record improves to 10-10 overall, 4-6 in conference play.

Ayden-Grifton 67, Pamlico County 57

Pamlico County's boys basketball team dropped a nonconference game Wednesday, 67-57, at Ayden-Grifton.

No stats are available at this time.

Pamlico County's record drops to 11-7 overall, 10-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference.

Girls Basketball

Havelock 67, Swansboro 28

Havelock's girls basketball team got a senior night at home, 67-28, over Swansboro.

No stats are available at this time.

Havelock's record for the season improves to 15-5 overall, 7-2 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Pamlico County 71, Ayden-Grifton 21

Pamlico County's girls basketball team got a 71-21 nonconference victory Wednesday at Ayden-Grifton.

Mirachell Maher led the way with 15 points and Ashton Ramsey chipped in 10 points for the Hurricanes.

Annie Anderson led Pamlico County with 12 rebounds.

The Hurricanes' record on the year improves to 20-2 overall, 11-0 in Coastal Plains Conference.

Wrestling

New Bern, West Craven and Havelock wrestler compete in first round of state championships

Wrestlers took to Greensboro Thursday night to open up the state championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.

New Bern had nine grapplers participating but just one reached the second round as senior 152-pounder Connor Wrought got a first-period pin to advance to Friday.

Jackson Bird, Thau Rocham, Grant Gupton, Paul Denoia, Jaidon Bennett, Marcus Grist, Wyatt Stevens and Gavin Watters all lost their opening match but will still wrestle Friday in the consolation rounds.

West Craven had three of its five wrestlers find success Thursday as Jon Ward, Josh Crump and Christen Koonce all won their opening matches for the Eagles.

Jeremiah Cannon and Joseph Whitford fell in the first round and will head to the consolation rounds Friday.

Havelock's pair of wrestlers Cody Rutherford and Nate Lucio both fell in their openers sending both Rams to the consolations.