The past week saw some nice weather and anglers took advantage of warm temperatures and

calm seas.

Inshore fishing is producing catches of red drum, black drum and speckled trout. The king mackerel bite has been really good in 120 feet of water.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports red drum are being caught in the marshes and on the mud flats. Speckled

trout are being caught in the creeks on Z-Man Trout Tricks and Mirrolure MR 17’s. Black drum

are being caught in the deep holes along the waterway on fresh shrimp.

Source: Eastern Outfitters.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Jeff Cronk reports the warming trend along the Crystal Coast has provided some

amazing opportunities for anglers. The backwaters are producing really good fishing for

speckled trout and red drum. The creeks along the coastal rivers such as New River, Queens

Creek and White Oak River produced many 14-20-inch speckled trout over the past week with

some small puppy drum mixed in.

The best baits have been Bett’s Perfect Sinker shrimp, Halo

shrimp, Halo shad and Berkley Gulp shrimp. The shallow waters behind the beaches have really

warmed up and are producing catches of red drum in the 18-25-inch range. Best baits have been

various soft plastics fished on light jig heads or weightless hooks. If the artificial baits are not

producing anglers should try cut mullet fished on Carolina rigs.

Source: Fish’n 4 Life Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports king mackerel are being caught in good numbers in 120 feet of water.

Source: Beagle Sport Fishing Charters.