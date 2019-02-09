While New Bern wrestling got to stay home for its regional championships Saturday, West Craven, Havelock and Pamlico County took to the road.

The Eagles were competing in the 2A East Regionals at Croatan High School.

West Craven placed fifth as a team and had five wrestlers qualify for next weekend's state championships in Greensboro.

Two Eagles, Jon Ward (132 pounds) and Joshua Crump (285) won their weight classes and will go into states as regional champions.

Jeremiah Cannon placed third at 138 pounds and Joseph Whitford (182) and Christen Koonce (195) both placed fourth.

In the 3A ranks, Havelock was competing at Cleveland High School in the 3A East Regionals.

The Rams had a pair of wrestlers come through as top four placers at regionals and earning their tickets to Greensboro.

Freshman Cody Rutherford (106 pounds) finished fourth in his class and sophomore Nate Lucio (120) finished third.

Up in Goldsboro at Rosewood High School, Pamlico County competed in the 1A East Regionals.

While the quantity may not have been there for the Hurricanes, the quality was as defending state champion Javon Armstrong (285) took home the regional title.

All eight will go up to Greensboro next weekend along with nine New Bern wrestlers to give the Sun Journal coverage area a total of 17 wrestlers battling for state titles.

