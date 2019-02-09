Boys Basketball

Jacksonville 51, New Bern 44

New Bern's boys basketball team lost a nonconference road game Saturday, 51-44, at Jacksonville.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record drops to 2-18 overall and the Bears are 1-10 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.

South Central 75, New Bern 32

New Bern's boys basketball team lost a conference road game, 75-32, at South Central Friday night.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record fell to 2-17 overall, 1-10 in conference play.

Northside-Jacksonville 65, Havelock 51

Havelock's boys basketball team lost a conference road matchup Friday night, 65-51, at Northside-Jacksonville.

No stats are available at this time.

Havelock's record drops to 8-9 overall, 3-5 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Pamlico County 62, South Creek 37

Pamlico County's boys basketball team picked up a home, conference victory Friday night, 62-37, over South Creek.

No stats are available at this time.

Pamlico County's record improves to 11-5 overall, 10-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference.

Girls Basketball

South Central 70, New Bern 22

New Bern's girls basketball team lost a conference road contest Friday night, 70-22, at South Central.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record drops to 4-17 overall, 2-9 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.

Havelock 68, Northside-Jacksonville 26

Havelock's girls basketball team picked up a blowout victory in conference play Friday night, 68-26, at Northside-Jacksonville.

No stats are available at this time.

Havelock's record improves to 14-4 overall, 6-2 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Pamlico County 80, South Creek 24

Pamlico County's girls basketball team recorded a home conference victory on senior night, 80-24, over South Creek.

No stats are available at this time.

Pamlico County's record improves to 18-2 overall, 11-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference.