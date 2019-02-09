Boys Basketball
Jacksonville 51, New Bern 44
New Bern's boys basketball team lost a nonconference road game Saturday, 51-44, at Jacksonville.
No stats are available at this time.
New Bern's record drops to 2-18 overall and the Bears are 1-10 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.
South Central 75, New Bern 32
New Bern's boys basketball team lost a conference road game, 75-32, at South Central Friday night.
No stats are available at this time.
New Bern's record fell to 2-17 overall, 1-10 in conference play.
Northside-Jacksonville 65, Havelock 51
Havelock's boys basketball team lost a conference road matchup Friday night, 65-51, at Northside-Jacksonville.
No stats are available at this time.
Havelock's record drops to 8-9 overall, 3-5 in the Coastal 3A Conference.
Pamlico County 62, South Creek 37
Pamlico County's boys basketball team picked up a home, conference victory Friday night, 62-37, over South Creek.
No stats are available at this time.
Pamlico County's record improves to 11-5 overall, 10-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference.
Girls Basketball
South Central 70, New Bern 22
New Bern's girls basketball team lost a conference road contest Friday night, 70-22, at South Central.
No stats are available at this time.
New Bern's record drops to 4-17 overall, 2-9 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.
Havelock 68, Northside-Jacksonville 26
Havelock's girls basketball team picked up a blowout victory in conference play Friday night, 68-26, at Northside-Jacksonville.
No stats are available at this time.
Havelock's record improves to 14-4 overall, 6-2 in the Coastal 3A Conference.
Pamlico County 80, South Creek 24
Pamlico County's girls basketball team recorded a home conference victory on senior night, 80-24, over South Creek.
No stats are available at this time.
Pamlico County's record improves to 18-2 overall, 11-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference.