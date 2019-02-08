HAVELOCK - Head wrestling coach at Havelock High School, Chase Holleman, was one who really urged the NCHSAA to create a high school state championship for women wrestlers.

Speaking with executives and writing letters and pushing created that this season as the NCHSAA agreed to have a women's championships in Winston-Salem last weekend.

One reason Holleman wanted it was because he knew he had Brooke Hermel on his wrestling team.

Hermel, a junior, has competed the past two years regularly against the boys and has had some success doing so.

This season, in the 113-pound weight class, Hermel has won the Coastal 3A Conference championship and now, she can call herself a state champion as she won at the women's championships.

"When I won, I couldn't believe it at first, like it's me, I won," Hermel said.

"I thought it was really great that it happened (the women's tournament) while I'm in my wrestling career."

This weekend, she is competing in the regionals to try and earn a trip to Greensboro to compete in the state championship against the boys.

Holleman said he was so happy to see the state create this tournament and that his girl came through.

"Brooke and all the other girls that wrestle deserved and earned this shot and this event," Holleman said.

"She works just as hard, if not harder, than any of the boys on the team. She's worked so hard to be a better wrestler, stays after practice an hour and a half to two hours every day."

Hermel is a unique young lady in how much she truly loves the sport.

She could have picked basketball, cheerleading, softball, whatever other girls' sport the school has but she was drawn to the mat.

"I just love the coaches here and the guys and just being a part of this team, we're like a family," Hermel said.

"I'm going to keep the same mindset I've had these past few weeks that have led me to back-to-back championships at conference and the women's states and hopefully I can place at regionals and make it to states."

Hermel has devoted a lot of time and money to her passion for wrestling as she has attended multiple camps and pretty much grappled all summer.

She went to Fargo, N.D. for a women's national event, Colorado Springs for a Team USA Olympic camp and the U.S. Naval Academy camp.

Hermel said she is already excited to defend her title next year back at the women's championships.

Hermel only started wrestling her freshman year of high school so she has made these jumps in her abilities in a short span.

"As a freshman, we just tried for her not to get pinned. As a sophomore, she won over 20 matches and we focused on going out there and her expecting/trying to win. Now, she expects to win and most of her losses are off points, not her getting pinned," Holleman said.

Hermel had to win three matches to claim the championship, with her semifinal match being her toughest in her own words.

