Boys Basketball

Pamlico County 66, Tarboro 64

Pamlico County's boys basketball team picked up a 66-64 conference victory Tuesday at Tarboro.

George Jones hit a layup at the buzzer off an assist from La-Monti Lewis to deliver the Hurricanes the win.

No further stats are available at this time.

Pamlico County improves to 10-5 overall and 9-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference on the season.

Havelock 69, Jacksonville 61

Havelock's boys basketball team got a home conference win Tuesday, 69-61, over Jacksonville.

Jaheim Lockhart scored 21 points to lead the Rams, Dorian Darden chipped in 15, Christian Frazier scored 13 and Shakur Frazier had 11.

Jermaine Vereen led the eight rebounds and Kevon Hammond handed out nine assists.

Havelock improves to 8-8 overall on the year, 3-4 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Girls Basketball

Pamlico County 53, Tarboro 25

Pamlico County's girls basketball team recorded a conference victory Tuesday night, 53-25, at Tarboro.

Mirachell Maher led the Hurricanes with 13 points and seven rebounds and Zion Davis contributed nine points.

Pamlico County's record improves to 17-2 overall for the year, 10-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference.

Jacksonville 55, Havelock 44

Havelock's girls basketball team lost a home confernce matchup Tuesday, 55-44, to Jacksonville.

Aniylah Bryant and NyAsia Blango each scored 16 points to lead the Rams and Bryant grabbed 10 rebounds.

Havelock drops to 13-4 overall on the season, 5-2 in the Coastal 3A Conference.