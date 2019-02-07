Deer and duck hunting seasons have ended for the year and, with their passing,

a lot of outdoorsmen are experiencing the first stages of withdrawal. The

symptoms are commonplace and pitiful. The typical sufferer sits staring at a

television through bleary eyes, occasionally mumbling to himself as images of

gargantuan basketball players or twirling figure skaters flash across the screen.

Once in awhile he might stumble across an outdoor show, like “Fishing With

Roland Martin,” but that just makes things worse, sort of grinds his nose in it you might say.

It doesn’t have to be that way. For those diehard outdoorsmen (and women)

who turn into couch potatoes as soon as they can no longer sit in a tree stand or

duck blind there’s still a lot to do. The following are a few suggestions for getting

out and about over the next month or so, until the Spring Equinox signals the start

of another fishing season. Any of them may be just what the doctor ordered for cabin fever.

(1) Go canoeing: In some respects, this is the finest of times for sliding down a

creek or other sheltered waterway in a canoe. There are no bugs, less motor boat

traffic and it’s cooler. Just remember, the water’s cold and this is no time of year to

be taking an unexpected dip. File a float plan and wear a PFD.

(2) Take a hike: With the woods empty of deer hunters, they become more

hiker-friendly. Also, there are no bugs or snakes to contend with. This is an

excellent time to explore the Weetock Trail where it winds through Croatan Forest

between Maysville and Swansboro. Maps and guidelines are available at the

National Forest Service office on Highway 70 east of New Bern.

(3) Take an off-road bike tour: Those individuals who like their trekking a little

more physical should try doing it on a bicycle. The only requirements are a bike

that will hold up (no place here for wimpy 10-speeds) and some liniment

afterwards for sore muscles. Remember to stay off trails that are closed to wheeled vehicles.

(4) Shoot trap: No, trap is not some kind of weird little bird. It’s a game where a

shotgunner tries to hit clay targets (skeet) thrown by another person. The thrower

can use a hand-launcher (available at sporting goods stores for under $20) or a

portable, mechanical machine. The difficulty and variety of the shooting games that can be played is limited only by the participants’ imagination. The only

drawback is that “clay pigeons” can’t be eaten after they’re bagged.

(5) Sporting Clays: Those marksmen who find trap a little too tame will

discover just what they want at a sporting clays range. It’s been described as “golf

with a shotgun” and it’s both fun and challenging. A good place to start is Hunters’

Pointe Sporting Clays off Hwy. 17 north of Washington, NC. Their phone number is 252-975-2529.

(6) Bird watching: Mid-winter is a great time to view birds in eastern North

Carolina. A lot of different species are migrating through, including waterfowl who

are reaching their numerical peak. For those who have never experienced it, seeing

the masses of tundra swans on the Pungo Lake portion of Pocosin Lakes National

Wildlife Refuge can be the thrill of a lifetime. The Lower Neuse Bird Club has

members who would be happy to steer you in the right direction. Wade Fuller

(252-229-8012) can give you more details.

(7) Fly a kite: The beach is a super place for flying kites this time of year. There

are no crowds and, with a constant breeze, even klutzes like me can get one aloft

with no problem. Pick a mild afternoon and pretend that you’re Ben Franklin –

without the lightning of course.

(8) Beach combing: The number one activity on nearly all beaches is beach

combing – strolling along the water’s edge and looking for unique shells, neat

flotsam, whatever happens to be there. The problem in the summer is the crowds,

plus it’s hot. Winter storms offshore send all kinds of things to our shores. I once

found a fifty-gallon boat gas tank. A friend found a bale of marijuana on

Portsmouth Island. (He turned it in.)

(9) Go camping: One difference between summer and winter camping in this

part of the country is that, for the latter, you need a good sleeping bag and reliable

protection against possible wet weather. Other differences, like the solitude of a

winter forest and celestial constellations that take your breath away as you sit

toasting beside a campfire, are the ones that make it worthwhile.

(10) Orienteering: If you’re the kind of person who, when told to “get lost,”

begins wistful daydreaming, then orienteering is for you. The formal sport of

orienteering involves using a map and a compass to race through a course laid out

across the countryside. In an informal, less hectic version participants simply use a

compass and a topographic map of an area to guide themselves to different landmarks. Always tell someone the area you’ll be in and carry emergency gear,

just in case your “compass is defective.”

(11) Fossil hunting: Maybe you can’t hunt deer or ducks anymore this year but

you can hunt the remains of animals that roamed, slithered and swam across this

landscape a million years or more ago. Fossiliferous limestone (the rock most folks

use in driveways and septic take fields) is full of sharks teeth, prehistoric whale

vertebrae and similar fossils. The Fossil Museum in Aurora, N.C. is a good place

to start. They have piles of rock right across the street and can help you identify what you find.

(12) Go to a show: This is prime time for outdoor oriented shows, festivals and

schools that will catch the fancy of nearly all outdoorsmen, regardless of their

primary sporting interests. Some on tap in coming weeks are The Raleigh Boat

Show, Feb. 8-10 at the Raleigh Convention Center; the East Carolina Wildlife Arts

Festival in Washington, N.C., Feb. 8-9; the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in

Charleston, S.C., Feb. 15-17; the Central Carolina Boat Show at the Coliseum

Complex in Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 22-24; the Inshore Fishing Institute at Pamlico

Community College, Feb. 23; and the Dixie Deer Classic at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, Mar. 1-3.

Regardless of where you go or what you do, this is a good time of year to get

out and about in this neck of the woods. Just dress for the weather, use some

common sense and thank God you don’t live in Fargo, North Dakota where it was 30 degrees below zero about a week ago.

Ed Wall can be contacted at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com