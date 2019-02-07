Deer and duck hunting seasons have ended for the year and, with their passing,
a lot of outdoorsmen are experiencing the first stages of withdrawal. The
symptoms are commonplace and pitiful. The typical sufferer sits staring at a
television through bleary eyes, occasionally mumbling to himself as images of
gargantuan basketball players or twirling figure skaters flash across the screen.
Once in awhile he might stumble across an outdoor show, like “Fishing With
Roland Martin,” but that just makes things worse, sort of grinds his nose in it you might say.
It doesn’t have to be that way. For those diehard outdoorsmen (and women)
who turn into couch potatoes as soon as they can no longer sit in a tree stand or
duck blind there’s still a lot to do. The following are a few suggestions for getting
out and about over the next month or so, until the Spring Equinox signals the start
of another fishing season. Any of them may be just what the doctor ordered for cabin fever.
(1) Go canoeing: In some respects, this is the finest of times for sliding down a
creek or other sheltered waterway in a canoe. There are no bugs, less motor boat
traffic and it’s cooler. Just remember, the water’s cold and this is no time of year to
be taking an unexpected dip. File a float plan and wear a PFD.
(2) Take a hike: With the woods empty of deer hunters, they become more
hiker-friendly. Also, there are no bugs or snakes to contend with. This is an
excellent time to explore the Weetock Trail where it winds through Croatan Forest
between Maysville and Swansboro. Maps and guidelines are available at the
National Forest Service office on Highway 70 east of New Bern.
(3) Take an off-road bike tour: Those individuals who like their trekking a little
more physical should try doing it on a bicycle. The only requirements are a bike
that will hold up (no place here for wimpy 10-speeds) and some liniment
afterwards for sore muscles. Remember to stay off trails that are closed to wheeled vehicles.
(4) Shoot trap: No, trap is not some kind of weird little bird. It’s a game where a
shotgunner tries to hit clay targets (skeet) thrown by another person. The thrower
can use a hand-launcher (available at sporting goods stores for under $20) or a
portable, mechanical machine. The difficulty and variety of the shooting games that can be played is limited only by the participants’ imagination. The only
drawback is that “clay pigeons” can’t be eaten after they’re bagged.
(5) Sporting Clays: Those marksmen who find trap a little too tame will
discover just what they want at a sporting clays range. It’s been described as “golf
with a shotgun” and it’s both fun and challenging. A good place to start is Hunters’
Pointe Sporting Clays off Hwy. 17 north of Washington, NC. Their phone number is 252-975-2529.
(6) Bird watching: Mid-winter is a great time to view birds in eastern North
Carolina. A lot of different species are migrating through, including waterfowl who
are reaching their numerical peak. For those who have never experienced it, seeing
the masses of tundra swans on the Pungo Lake portion of Pocosin Lakes National
Wildlife Refuge can be the thrill of a lifetime. The Lower Neuse Bird Club has
members who would be happy to steer you in the right direction. Wade Fuller
(252-229-8012) can give you more details.
(7) Fly a kite: The beach is a super place for flying kites this time of year. There
are no crowds and, with a constant breeze, even klutzes like me can get one aloft
with no problem. Pick a mild afternoon and pretend that you’re Ben Franklin –
without the lightning of course.
(8) Beach combing: The number one activity on nearly all beaches is beach
combing – strolling along the water’s edge and looking for unique shells, neat
flotsam, whatever happens to be there. The problem in the summer is the crowds,
plus it’s hot. Winter storms offshore send all kinds of things to our shores. I once
found a fifty-gallon boat gas tank. A friend found a bale of marijuana on
Portsmouth Island. (He turned it in.)
(9) Go camping: One difference between summer and winter camping in this
part of the country is that, for the latter, you need a good sleeping bag and reliable
protection against possible wet weather. Other differences, like the solitude of a
winter forest and celestial constellations that take your breath away as you sit
toasting beside a campfire, are the ones that make it worthwhile.
(10) Orienteering: If you’re the kind of person who, when told to “get lost,”
begins wistful daydreaming, then orienteering is for you. The formal sport of
orienteering involves using a map and a compass to race through a course laid out
across the countryside. In an informal, less hectic version participants simply use a
compass and a topographic map of an area to guide themselves to different landmarks. Always tell someone the area you’ll be in and carry emergency gear,
just in case your “compass is defective.”
(11) Fossil hunting: Maybe you can’t hunt deer or ducks anymore this year but
you can hunt the remains of animals that roamed, slithered and swam across this
landscape a million years or more ago. Fossiliferous limestone (the rock most folks
use in driveways and septic take fields) is full of sharks teeth, prehistoric whale
vertebrae and similar fossils. The Fossil Museum in Aurora, N.C. is a good place
to start. They have piles of rock right across the street and can help you identify what you find.
(12) Go to a show: This is prime time for outdoor oriented shows, festivals and
schools that will catch the fancy of nearly all outdoorsmen, regardless of their
primary sporting interests. Some on tap in coming weeks are The Raleigh Boat
Show, Feb. 8-10 at the Raleigh Convention Center; the East Carolina Wildlife Arts
Festival in Washington, N.C., Feb. 8-9; the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in
Charleston, S.C., Feb. 15-17; the Central Carolina Boat Show at the Coliseum
Complex in Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 22-24; the Inshore Fishing Institute at Pamlico
Community College, Feb. 23; and the Dixie Deer Classic at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, Mar. 1-3.
Regardless of where you go or what you do, this is a good time of year to get
out and about in this neck of the woods. Just dress for the weather, use some
common sense and thank God you don’t live in Fargo, North Dakota where it was 30 degrees below zero about a week ago.
Ed Wall can be contacted at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207. His web site is www.edwalloutdoors.com