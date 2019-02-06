HAVELOCK - It's a common occurrence that the auditorium at Havelock High School gets use on National Signing Day each year.

The way the Rams turn out talent, they keep the banners and jerseys ready for this occasion each year.

A pair of Rams were the ones that put pen to paper Wednesday as running back Cameron Hutchinson and offensive guard Nate Willett sealed their deals.

Hutchinson, a 6-foot, 205-pounder, is headed to Greensboro to suit up for the North Carolina A&T Aggies next season while Willett (5-9, 235) is head to the same city but a different program as he'll be a Guilford Quaker.

Wednesday, Hutchinson was able to flash his smile again as the last time he did anything related to football, he left the eastern final versus Jacksonville early due to a knee injury.

News on his knee came back positive as there were no tears and he said he's on the mend.

"It really means a lot, I've been waiting since middle school to have a chance to play college football," Hutchinson said.

"I wanted to leave on a good note personally but I wasn't playing for stats, I was playing for my team."

Hutchinson did put up the stats though as he rushed for 1,218 yards with 22 touchdowns.

He said A&T really got into the picture around January.

"I had been getting some interest from other places and I had a visit to Western Kentucky set up but then they had a coaching change and A&T invited me up there and I just really loved it and felt at home," he said.

"The coaching staff is very real and I could tell a difference in them. We won a lot here in high school and I want to go somewhere where we can keep winning games and keep helping their tradition."

A&T has had several championship seasons recently, winning the Celebration Bowl each of the past two years and three out of the past four.

Hutchinson joins former Havelock wide receiver Quinzel Lockhart, who is currently an Aggie.

"It's so good that we found a home and A&T seems like they are really going to take care of him and maximize his potential," Cam's mother Kristen Hutchinson said.

Cam's lineage is steeped in the military and his father Michael said there were a lot of cool feelings seeing his son sign to play college football.

"When he first started playing football, he said 'Dad, I want to make sure I get me a D-I scholarship.' I told him just to work hard and that was his goal and he was scared a bit by his injury that it might be serious but thankfully, there were no tears and he can continue on his path," Michael Hutchinson said.

One of Hutchinson's main blockers this past season was Willett, fitting they sign on the same day.

Willett isn't the tallest lineman in the world but he's tough and gritty and gets the job done, something he said he feels is among his best qualities as a player.

"It started that they came to school, looked at me a bit, then asked to watch practice and then talked to me more and invited me for a visit and I really liked it," Willett said.

"I think I'm happier and more comfortable in that small campus setting where I can get one-on-one with my professors if I need it and it just had a good feel to it."

Willett said he's either going to major in exercise science or business.

"Coach Davis said he really likes my drive and how I don't let my lack of size keep me from playing bigger and harder," Willett said.

"I feel like football is so much about experience and the more you play and learn, the better you get."

Both said that Havelock is a special place in their hearts and they are proud to have been of part of the Rams' tradition.

They both hope and look to start anew and add to their own, and their new schools' tradition.

