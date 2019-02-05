DURHAM - It didn't take three years but after these past three seasons playing for Boston College, Eagles' point guard Kyran Bowman's legend has spread beyond Havelock - and beyond Boston too.

Bowman had a strong first half Tuesday night at Duke but the Eagles ran out of gas in the second half in an 80-55 loss.

It was Bowman's second time playing in Cameron Indoor Stadium as he faced the Blue Devils his freshman season in Durham also.

Tuesday, he was matched up against Duke freshman defensive stopper Tre Jones.

The two mostly guarded each other and both said they had fun with the competition.

"He's a really good player, a lot of different things that he has in his game," Jones said of Bowman.

"We just wanted to force him to take tough shots all night."

Boston College led 30-28 at the half and coming out of the locker room when play resumed, Jones picked Bowman up full court a couple times right away.

Duke got some stops and scored on a 3-point play by R.J. Barrett and then a traditional 3-pointer from Cam Reddish to seize the game's momentum.

"It was really just about energy, the talk from coach at halftime," Jones said.

"We get energy from our defense though and I wanted to start that with my intensity."

Bowman always relished the big time matchups against another really good player when he was wearing the black and white of Havelock, and it's no different for him now in burgundy and gold.

"It's fun man, just loving to compete and going out there and playing hard," Bowman said.

Another Duke freshman, Zion Williamson, said he actually can remember watching dunk videos of Bowman when (Williamson) was in high school.

"Yeah, I knew about Kyran Bowman for a while, I watched Team Wall and Ballislife.com videos and he's a great athlete," Williamson said.

"He had that dunk tonight and it happened so fast and it was just that he made a straight line and was gone."

Bowman flirted with turning pro a year ago after his sophomore year but decided to come back for one more as an Eagle.

While the team has struggled in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Bowman has made sure people far and wide know about his talents.

When asked what's changed about him in his three years in Boston - not too much.

"I've gotten a little bigger with more muscle but just picking up different things to add to my game mainly," Bowman said.

"I feel like I'm also a better leader and I put some more rotation on my shot after some feedback I got from the league (NBA) last year."

