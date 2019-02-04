Boys Basketball

West Craven 65, South Lenoir 44

West Craven's boys basketball team picked up a road, conference win this past Friday night, 65-44, at South Lenoir.

No stats are available at this time.

West Craven's record for the year improves to 14-5 overall, 7-2 in the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference.

D.H. Conley 66, Havelock 63

Havelock's boys basketball team dropped a nonconference game this past Saturday, 66-63, at home to D.H. Conley.

No stats are available at this time.

Havelock's record for the season falls to 7-8 overall, 2-4 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Pamlico County 77, Southside 50

Pamlico County's boys basketball team got a blowout conference win this past Friday, 77-50, at Southside.

No stats are available at this time.

Pamlico County's record for the season improves to 9-5 overall, 8-1 in the Coastal Plains Conference.

Southern Wayne 59, New Bern 51

New Bern's boys basketball team lost a home conference game this past Friday, 59-51, to Southern Wayne.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record for the season falls to 2-17 overall, 1-9 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.

Girls Basketball

South Lenoir 49, West Craven 26

West Craven's girls basketball team lost a road conference game this past Friday, 49-26, at South Lenoir.

No stats are available at this time.

West Craven's record for the season falls to 8-12 overall, 3-6 in the 2A Eastern Carolina Conference.

Havelock 65, D.H. Conley 48

Havelock's girls basketball team got a nonconference win this past Saturday, 65-48, over D.H. Conley.

NyAsia Blango scored 17 points to lead the Rams and she grabbed five rebounds.

Aniylah Bryant scored 14 points with four rebounds, Alexandria Brown netted 13 points (five rebounds) and Morgan Nesburg scored 12 points (six rebounds).

Havelock's Akela Van led all players with 11 rebounds in the game.

Havelock's record for the season improves to 13-3 overall, 5-1 in the Coastal 3A Conference.

Pamlico County 40, Southside 23

Pamlico County's girls basketball team recorded a conference victory this past Friday, 40-23, at Southside.

Mirachell Maher led the way for Pamlico County with 11 points and six rebounds while Zion Davis scored 10 points with six rebounds.

Jakiya Jones led all players with seven rebounds.

Pamlico County's record for the season improves to 16-2 overall, 9-0 in the Coastal Plains Conference.

New Bern 49, Southern Wayne 47

New Bern's girls basketball team picked up a home conference victory this past Friday, 49-47, over Southern Wayne.

No stats are available at this time.

New Bern's record for the season improves to 4-16 overall, 2-8 in the 3A/4A Eastern Carolina Conference.