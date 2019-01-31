Changes to wildlife regulations proposed
A total of 44 changes to the state’s hunting, fishing, trapping, and game lands
regulations have been proposed to the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and
have been presented in recent weeks at public hearings in the state’s nine wildlife
districts. Two of the proposals deal with small game: Proposal H2 calls for the
rabbit hunting season to open on the Monday on or nearest Oct. 15, instead of the
Saturday before Thanksgiving and running through the last day of February.
Proposal H3 would open fox squirrel hunting in all 100 counties (versus 27
counties currently open) and extend the season to January 31, instead of December 31.
A listing of all the proposed changes and the rationale for each can be found on
the NCWRC’s website (www.ncwildlife.org) by clicking on the appropriate
scrolling banner at the bottom of the home page. Comments may be submitted
online to regulations@ncwildife.org or mailed to Rule Making Coordinator, NC
Wildlife Resources Commission, 1701 Mail Service Ctr., Raleigh, NC 27699-1700
through Friday, Feb. 1. The Wildlife Commission will make final decisions on the
proposed changes at their February meeting.
The Inshore Institute
Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North
Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 23 to learn techniques
and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019
Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico
Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing
for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will
share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.
The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and
demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will
be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout
the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided fishing trips.
Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more
information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55 in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.
Vanceboro DU banquet scheduled
The Vanceboro Chapter of the Ducks Unlimited will host their annual fund
raising/membership banquet on Friday, Feb. 8 at Woolard’s Equipment Shop at 1903 Hwy. 43N in Vanceboro. The evening will kick off with a social hour at 6
p.m., followed by a catered dinner, a silent and live auction, and various raffles and
games. All proceeds will benefit the habitat and conservation projects of Ducks Unlimited.
Tickets, which include a year’s membership in DU, are $60 for singles, $75 for
couples and $17 for youth aged 17 and under. In addition, sponsor tickets for $250
are available. For information or tickets, contact Don Hughes at 252-637-8701 or
donandbeckyhughes@gmail.com.
Hunter Education courses
The Hunter Education course, required by the N.C. Wildlife Resources
Commission for all hunters age 16 and up, will be offered on Feb. 3 at Haw Branch
Church in Chocowinity from 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.; Feb. 10 at the Half Moon
Volunteer Fire Department in Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to5 p.m.; Feb. 10 at the
Maysville Volunteer Fire Department from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Feb. 17 at the
South East Volunteer Fire Department in Oriental from noon to 6 p.m. To sign up
or get more information, go online to www.ncwildlife.org and click on the
scrolling Hunter Education banner at the bottom of the home page.
Open Season
Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28
Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC
Regulations Digest, p.72
Grouse – thru Feb. 28
Dove – thru Jan. 31
Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28
Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31
Bobcat – thru Feb. 28
Snow goose – thru Feb. 9
Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28
Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season
Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31
Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30