VANCEBORO - Wednesday night, West Craven head girls basketball coach Lea Wedesky felt a deja-vu type feeling as her Eagles upset rival Havelock 45-41.

It marked the first time the Eagles had beaten the Rams since Wedesky's first year coaching at the school in 2015-16.

Much like that year, this year, the Eagles had lost to the Rams twice already, by 79 points combined.

"We were really fortunate that their shots weren't falling tonight," Wedesky said.

"I thought my girls in Akira (Felder) and Ashley (Brautigam) did a great job playing denial defense on Bryant and Blango and we wanted to make their other girls beat us."

That defense looked as though it may not work early on as Havelock's Alera Jackson sank the first two baskets for the Rams.

Alexandria Brown and Akela Van also made several baskets apiece but the team never quite found a rhythm against the Eagle defense.

"It was a perfect storm of them playing well and us playing bad," Havelock coach Anna Spear said.

"We just can't get beat like that on the boards (45-28 West Craven had the edge) and we turned it over way more than we usually do."

Havelock stars Aniylah Bryant (11 points) and NyAsia Blango (eight) combined for just 19 in the game as Blango was saddled with foul trouble a majority of the game.

Havelock still had its chances down the stretch as Blango had a 3-point attempt rim out and Bryant missed a 3-pointer from the corner.

The Rams had to foul the Eagles and West Craven was far from perfect from the charity stripe but the 10-for-19 in the fourth quarter was enough for the win.

"Our starters went pretty much the whole game tonight and they were really good," Wedesky said.

"Deslyn (Abrams) was the one I wanted to get fouled there at the end and she went up there along with Donnasia (Gray) and made the ones we needed."

Abrams had the biggest individual night with 22 points and 17 rebounds.

"It was a great gameplan by them and we have to use this to prepare us for the longevity we want down the road in the season," Spear said.

West Craven (8-9) travels to North Lenoir Friday while Havelock (8-3) hosts West Carteret.

West Craven 7 9 8 21 - 45

Havelock 13 10 8 10 - 41

West Craven (45) - Deslyn Abrams 22, Ashley Brautigam 7, Kayla Simmons 7, Donnasia Gray 6, Akira Felder 3.

Havelock (41) - Aniylah Bryant 11, NyAsia Blango 8, Akela Van 7, Alexandria Brown 6, Alera Jackson 4, Morgan Nesburg 3, Jazmyn Harris 2.

