VANCEBORO - Pressure defense is a big part of what West Craven's boys basketball team does in order to win.

With a team not filled with big men, guards have to swarm and force turnovers to create transition layups at the other end.

There was a lot of that Wednesday night against Havelock as West Craven held its home court with a 60-51 victory.

Trailing early on in the first quarter, West Craven went to the press in the second and got back in the game eventually taking the lead in the third quarter and not giving it back.

"I thought we played real sluggish in the first half and we challenged our guys at halftime to be more physical," West Craven coach David Fernandez said.

"We take a lot of pride in playing here at home and we only have two games left here for our seniors so it's a big deal when we have a game here."

The game with the rival Rams was the second of the week for both teams and both have another game Friday as well.

West Craven went on the road Tuesday night and hammered Washington 82-57 while Havelock disposed of Northside-Jacksonville 65-49 Tuesday.

The Eagles were led by 18 points by point guard Latrell Campbell, 14 from Laqueze Campbell and 10 by Ahmad Inman.

"It's a grind week for us but it prepares us for conference tournament and playoffs," Fernandez said.

"It's a tough conference and playing tough nonconference teams too like Havelock, it gets us better."

Havelock head coach Matt Handley, while not happy with the result, said his team is still putting it all together and trying to establish consistency.

"We have to shake this one off quick because we have West Carteret coming in Friday," he said.

"We've had some guys step up and they have to keep doing that. Tonight, their press bothered us a bit and we turned it over way too much."

Christian Frazier led the way for Havelock (6-5, 1-2) with 25 points while Shakur Frazier and Kevon Hammond each added 11.

West Craven (12-4, 5-2) travels to North Lenoir Friday night.

West Craven 6 16 19 19 - 60

Havelock 15 9 10 17 - 51

West Craven (60) - Latrell Campbell 18, Laqueze Campbell 14, Ahmad Inman 10, Sheldon Yates 9, Nolan Jones 5, Dayamonte Campbell 4.

Havelock (51) - Christian Frazier 25, Shakur Frazier 11, Kevon Hammond 11, Jermaine Vereen 2, Josh Williams 2.

Jordan Honeycutt can be reached at 252-635-5670 or at jordan.honeycutt@newbernsj.com