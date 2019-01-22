HAVELOCK - Tuesday night against Northside (Jacksonville) the Havelock boys basketball team was struggling to find a rhythm through the opening quarter and trailed 12-9 at the end of it.

Then, Rams' senior guard Shakur Frazier decided he had had enough.

Frazier scored 14 points in the second quarter as Havelock outscored the Monarchs 19-6 in the frame for a 28-18 halftime lead.

From there, it was more of the same as Havelock was once up by 30 before winning 65-49.

"We didn't really do anything different in that second quarter, just shots started falling," Havelock coach Matt Handley said.

"We can then have quarters where we score and look really good and we did that in the second and third."

Frazier finished with 29 points and his brother Christian added 19.

One player coming along for the Rams is center Jermaine Vereen.

Vereen scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds and Handley agreed that his big man is continually getting better.

"Jermaine is catching up to where he's been athletically and he's doing a good job," Handley said.

"He's a senior but he missed his first two years of basketball because he got hurt so he's really starting to play ball for us."

Northside, once they got behind by 30, had to turn to 3-point launching to try and get back in the game.

Cameron Oliver made six 3-pointers to lead the Monarchs in scoring with 18 and Chris Vlassis chipped in 10.

Monarchs' big man Quincy Martin scored six points in the first quarter but was blanked the rest of the game.

Havelock (6-4, 1-2) got off the Coastal 3A Confernece schneid after losses to Jacksonville and White Oak.

The Rams still have games this week at West Craven (Wednesday) and Friday at home versus West Carteret.

Northside drops to 8-6, 2-2 on the season.

Havelock 9 19 22 15 - 65

Northside (Jacksonville) 12 6 25 24 - 49

Havelock (65) - Shakur Frazier 29, Christian Frazier 19, Jermaine Vereen 6, Josh Williams 4, Kevon Hammond 3, Aleric Jackson 2, Jared Norwood 2.

Northside (Jacksonville) (49) - Cameron Oliver 18, Chris Vlassis 10, Quincy Martin 6, Davion Henry 4, Aaron Oates 4, Colby Parker 3, Marquise Pierre 2, Luis Morales-Luna 1, Mark Seiuli 1.

