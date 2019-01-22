HAVELOCK - Rams' head coach Anna Spear wasn't too thrilled with a 13-6 first quarter that her team was sloppy and stagnant in.

Her girls got the message as they began to unload an offensive onslaught on the visiting Northside (Jacksonville) Monarchs in a 73-35 runaway win.

Senior guards Aniylah Bryant (27 points and 10 rebounds) and NyAsia Blango (16 points and seven assists) led the way in the rout.

Havelock went on a 10-0 run in the second quarter then outscored Northside 22-4 in the third to build that big lead.

"We had too many unforced turnovers tonight and just too much sleepwalking early," Spear said.

"We're coming off that loss at Jacksonville (Friday) and the holiday yesterday but we can't have that type of play in the postseason if we're going to do anything."

Forward Alex Brown was a key contributor for the Rams Tuesday with eight points and nine rebounds and guard Morgan Nesburg added nine points.

All Rams that got to play scored at least a point except one.

For the Monarchs, the offense just came mostly from two sources - guard Ja'Niyah Simmons (14 points) and forward Michia Clark (11 points).

While nine Rams scored, only five Monarchs registered points in the game.

Havelock (9-2, 2-1) is in nonconference action at West Craven Wednesday and home versus conference foe West Carteret Friday to wrap a three-game week.

Northside drops to (4-10, 1-3) for the year.

Havelock 13 22 22 16 - 73

Northside (Jacksonville) 6 14 4 11 - 35

Havelock (73) - Aniylah Bryant 27, NyAsia Blango 16, Morgan Nesburg 9, Alexandria Brown 8, Jazmyn Harris 6, Akela Van 3, Martayah Carpenter 2, Alera Jackson 2.

Northside (Jacksonville) (35) - Ja'Niyah Simmons 14, Michia Clark 11, Tiara Fisher 4, Alley Urraca 4, Karia Scott 2.

