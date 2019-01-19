Boys Basketball

West Craven 69, Ayden-Grifton 56

West Craven's boys basketball team picked up a 2A Eastern Carolina Conference victory Friday night, 69-56, at Ayden-Grifton.

No stats were available at this time.

West Craven improves to 10-4 overall on the year, 4-2 in the conference.

Jacksonville 73, Havelock 71

Havelock's boys basketball team lost a Coastal 3A Conference contest, 73-71, Friday night at Jacksonville.

No stats were available at this time.

Havelock's record drops to 5-4 overall on the year, 0-2 in league play.

Girls Basketball

West Craven 50, Ayden-Grifton 42

West Craven's girls basketball team notched a 50-42 conference victory Friday night at Ayden-Grifton.

No stats were available at this time.

West Craven's record improves to 7-8 overall on the year and an even 3-3 in league games.

Jacksonville 54, Havelock 51

Havelock's girls basketball team lost just its second game of the year Friday night at Jacksonville, 54-51.

No stats were available at this time.

The Rams record drops to 8-2 overall, 1-1 in the conference.