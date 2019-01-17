Comments sought on striped bass closure

The N.C. Division is seeking public comments on a proposed action that would,

in effect, close the season on striped bass in some coastal waters on a temporary

basis. The closure would apply to commercial and recreational fishing in the Bay,

Neuse, Pamlico, Pungo and Tar rivers and other joint and coastal waters of the

Central Southern Management Area. It would not impact striped bass fishing in the

Atlantic Ocean, Albemarle Sound Management Area, Roanoke River Management

Area, or in inland waters under the jurisdiction of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

Research has shown that striped bass in the Central Southern Management Area

are not a self-sustaining population and that fishermen are mainly catching fish

raised in the Edenton fish hatchery. However, data suggests there have now been

two naturally-spawned year classes of stripers. The proposed temporary

management measure would offer additional protection for those non-hatchery fish.

The proposed closure will be considered by the Marine Fisheries Commission

at its Feb. 20-22 business meeting. If approved, it would be implemented by

proclamation no later than March 1. The public may comment on the proposal at a

public meeting to be held Jan. 16 at 6 p.m., at the N.C. Department of

Environmental Quality’s Regional Office located at 943 Washington Square Mall,

Washington, N.C. Comments on the proposal may also be mailed to: Comments,

Central Southern Striped Bass Supplement, NCDMF, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557 until Jan. 23.

The Inshore Institute

Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North

Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 23 to learn techniques

and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019

Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico

Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will

share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.

The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and

demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will

be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout

the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided fishing trips.

Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more

information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55 in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.

Vanceboro DU banquet scheduled

The Vanceboro Chapter of the Ducks Unlimited will host their annual fund

raising/membership banquet on Friday, Feb. 8 at Woolard’s Equipment Shop at

1903 Hwy. 43N in Vanceboro. The evening will kick off with a social hour at 6

p.m., followed by a catered dinner, a silent and live auction, and various raffles and

games. All proceeds will benefit the habitat and conservation projects of Ducks Unlimited.

Tickets, which include a year’s membership in DU, are $60 for singles, $75 for

couples and $17 for youth aged 17 and under. In addition, sponsor tickets for $250

are available. For information or tickets, contact Don Hughes at 252-637-8701 or donandbeckyhughes@gmail.com.

Carolina Outdoor Expo coming up

The Greenville Convention Center will be the site of the 2019 Carolina Outdoor

Expo on Jan. 19 and 20. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature presentations by saltwater and freshwater

fishing guides from all parts of North Carolina as well as hunting experts from

across the country. Over 100 outdoor sports vendors will be set up, showcasing

their products and providing information. In addition, the N.C. Wildlife Resources

Commission’s “Mallard Mania” interactive shooting game will available for kids,

as well as the National Wild Turkey Federation’s BB gun range.

Tickets for adults are $10 for all weekend, $25 for families and free for children age 10 and under.

Open Season

Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28

Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC

Regulations Digest, p.72

Grouse – thru Feb. 28

Dove – thru Jan. 31

Ducks and Geese (in Resident Population Zone) –thru Jan. 26

Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28

Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31

Bobcat – thru Feb. 28

Snow goose – thru Feb. 9

Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28

Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season

Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31

Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30