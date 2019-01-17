One of the realities of life is that things rarely ever happen just as they’re
supposed to or we wish they would. Unexpected downturns in the economy,
automobiles that break down at the worse possible moments, people who fail to do
what we want, medical conditions that prove the frailty of the human body – all of
those and a lot more are just part of our existence.
That reality applies to our outdoor endeavors as well. Folks who spend much
time hunting, fishing and doing similar things understand that. They know anglers
are just as likely to come home empty-handed as they are with a full cooler. Most
of the time, thankfully, it’s somewhere in between.
The same is true of hunting. Nearly every deer hunter I’ve ever met has a lot
more stories of the ones he almost bagged than of those that actually ended up in
the back of his pickup truck. Duck hunters too can go on and on about how many
mallards or pintails they would have brought home “if only …”
I’ve reached an age where I understand that it’s alright if the pieces don’t
always fall exactly into place. If they did, it might be like an episode of the old
“Twilight Zone” television series in which a shady gambler died and went to what
he assumed was Heaven. There he was, surrounded by beautiful women in a
luxurious casino where he could play games of chance to his heart’s content. Not
only that, but every time he rolled the dice or was dealt some cards, he won. It had
to be Heaven. Or was it? After awhile, the constant winning got old. When there
was no chance he’d ever lose, there was no point in gambling; in fact, the whole
process became a form of torture. Then, it dawned on him - he might not have
ended up in Heaven after all.
And so it is with hunting and fishing. How many times have we fantasized
about what it would be like to catch lots of fish every time we go out? Or to have
the birds fly straight into our decoys each time we go duck hunting? That might be
great for awhile but, pretty soon, it would make the process meaningless. Coming
home empty-handed once in awhile is not necessarily a bad thing.
Being successful every time you go afield would diminish the special nature of
those rare times when things do work exactly as they should. Those are moments
that stand out like beacons in our memories, instances that we savor in quiet times
and keep us going out, even when conditions are less than perfect.
I clearly recollect such a moment, even though it happened over two decades
ago. My son, who was a little fellow, had been fishing since he was big enough to
hold a pole and I figured it was time to introduce him to using artificial lures. I
knew that could be frustrating for a young angler who was accustomed to snagging
lots of small fish on worms and pieces of shrimp. But, it was time to take the game
to a higher level.
We launched our boat and proceeded to the mouth of small creek where I knew
bass could be found. Handing Adam a spincasting outfit he had practiced with in
the backyard, I told him to cast near a stump that stuck up above the dark, brackish
water. He made a surprisingly nice toss and, after letting the topwater plug sit for a
few moments, gave the lure a little twitch. The water erupted and his rod took a
sharp bend. After a brief fight that included a couple of short runs that made the
reel’s drag sing, Adam led the fish to the net. It wasn’t huge – about 1 1/2 lb. – but
it was a beautiful bass, the first one the boy had caught on a “real artificial lure.”
After a few photos, he further impressed me with being ok about putting the fish
back to “get bigger and maybe bite again.”
There have been a number of other special moments over the years I’ve spent in
the outdoors, some more dramatic, all of them memorable. They were the moments
that have kept me crawling out of a warm bed on cold mornings and battling the
chop in ocean inlets or dragging decoys across muddy marshes. They weren’t days
that resulted in “grin and brag” photos but are trophies of the truest kind.
One special moment came recently when I was duck hunting by myself in a
swamp where there are numerous wood ducks at times and a few big ducks –
mallards and gadwall mostly – on occasion. With a few decoys off to the right and
a motorized teal to the left of my blind, I settled back to enjoy a cigar and watch
the sun turn the trees across the way golden.
As I sat, savoring the moment and saying a silent prayer of thanks for such a
beautiful place and day, I noticed a small flock of what looked like mallards over
the trees. A few moments later another bird came into view, heading the same way.
It was a bald eagle, its bright white head and tail distinctive in the gathering light.
As I contemplated the odds of seeing such a thing, another bunch of ducks
appeared, going in the other direction. Even though these were a good way off, I
gave them a highball call, followed by a few seductive (at least I thought they
were) quacks.
Most duck hunters, if they’re honest, will tell you that calling to ducks in that
situation is a long shot at best. But, they also know it’s one of those things you do
just to make it feel like you’re in the game. Lo and behold, the ducks did respond,
circling back around and quacking like crazy. After a few more fly-bys, they
appeared again, this time coming in low from the right with wings cupped.
It was one of those moments when everything seemed to go into slow-motion.
Coming to my feet, I fired once and then again. Miraculously, two ducks fell, one
fairly close, the other farther down the shore – a double! Blaze didn’t see the birds
fall from his position at the other end of the blind so I stepped out and gave him a
line. Ignoring the closer duck, he went straight to where the farthest one was
splashing, apparently figuring it might get away. After delivering it, he fetched the
other one.
It was only two mallards, nowhere close to a bunch that could have been
displayed on Facebook and bragged about later. But it was one of those rare times
when everything worked exactly as it’s supposed to. It was a special moment I can
relive every time I close my eyes.
Ed Wall can be contacted at edwall@embarqmail.com or 252-671-3207.