Poor sea conditions continue to limit offshore fishing and are only allowing one and sometimes

two fishable days a week. Inshore fishing is producing catches of speckled trout and black drum.

Fishing along the surf zone is producing catches of speckled trout and red drum. Gulf Stream

fishing is producing catches of wahoo, blackfin tuna and an occasional mahi when the boats are

able to get offshore.

TOPSAIL ISLAND

Joe Johnston reports speckled trout fishing has been terrific with more keeper fish showing up.

Best baits have been Saltwater Assassin grubs in salt and pepper, pink and white and chicken on

a chain colors. Black drum are being caught in the deeper holes along the intracoastal waterway

on shrimp.

CRYSTAL COAST-SWANSBORO TO MOREHEAD CITY-INSHORE/NEARSHORE

Captain Jeff Cronk reports the sudden drop in temperatures along the Crystal Coast has pushed

many of the red drum into the surf zone. The reds have been biting most artificial soft baits such

as Berkley Gulp shrimp and Bett’s Halo shad. The speckled trout have also made a push to the

surf zone, along the jetties and in the mainland creeks along the rivers and waterway. Most of the

specks are being caught on Mirrolure MR 17’s, Bett’s Halo shrimp, Berkley Gulp 4-inch smelt

minnows and 5-inch jerk shad fished on 1/16 to 1/8-ounce jig heads. Source: Fish’n 4 Life

Charters.

MOREHEAD CITY OFFSHORE AND NEARSHORE

Captain Bill Dillon reports Gulf Stream fishing is producing catches of wahoo, blackfin tuna and

an occasional mahi when sea condition allows the boats to get offshore. Source: Beagle Sport

Fishing Charters.