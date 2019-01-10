BAYBORO - The two teams that took the floor Wednesday at Pamlico County have had a lot in common in recent years, mainly winning.

Both Havelock and the host Hurricanes girls teams have contended for state championships, won conference titles and produced 1,000-point scorers and came into Wednesday with just one loss each on the year.

The game developed into a toe-to-toe contest that came down to the final seconds.

Havelock took a one-point lead with just over a minute to play and the Hurricanes had to foul Rams' star guard NyAsia Blango twice.

Blango was 'Drano' at the free-throw line as she hit all four she took within the last minute.

The 'Canes had their chance as star guard Jainaya Jones had an open look at a 3-pointer that would have forced overtime, but the shot was off the mark.

"It was a game of runs, that's for sure," Havelock coach Anna Spear said.

"We thought boards and foul shooting would play a big part in this game, we got crushed on the boards but we made some big shots late. (NyAsia) Blango being a senior, she did what seniors are supposed to do down the stretch."

Havelock led 27-23 at the half and the Hurricanes came out red hot in the third quarter, outscoring Havelock 25-9 in that period to take a double-digit lead.

The Rams proved reslient as they mounted their own big quarter in the fourth, outscoring Pamlico County 28-13.

Mirachell Maher was a load inside for the Hurricanes as she had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Pamlico outrebounded Havelock 40-18 and Jones added 16 points while Ashton Ramsey netted nine.

Aniylah Bryant led the way for the Rams with 21 points while Blango and reserve guard Morgan Nesburg each had 12.

"Morgan made some huge shots for us, she was prepared tonight and played with a lot of confidence," Spear said.

On the flip side of the highly-competetive, entertaining battle, Pamlico County (10-2) coach April Rose said her team just has to be more disciplined down the stretch.

"We have to find some added discipline and we have some execution to work on," Rose said.

"We had some girls have good games but if we can't execute in crunch time, it doesn't matter. It's just not good enough if we don't finish it with a win."

Rose said she thought her team played solid defensively as they forced 18 turnovers by Havelock (6-1), but they also committed 24 of their own.

"I think they (Havelock) played with more experience than we did tonight and they carried their momentum better than we did," Rose said.

"Our defense was pretty good and we made some outside shots so there were some positive things to take from it."

The two will meet again Feb. 11 in Havelock.

Havelock 10 17 9 28 - 64

Pamlico County 9 14 25 13 - 61

Havelock (64) - Aniylah Bryant 21, NyAsia Blango 12, Morgan Nesburg 12, Akela Van 8, Jazmine Harris 5, Alexandria Brown 4, Alera Jackson 2.

Pamlico County (61) - Mirachell Maher 23, Jainaya Jones 16, Ashton Ramsey 9, Margaret Audilet 4, Zion Davis 4, Madison Sadler 3, Di-Annah Jones 2.

Jordan Honeycutt can be reached at 252-635-5670 or at jordan.honeycutt@newbernsj.com