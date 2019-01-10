BAYBORO - Wednesday night, Havelock's boys basketball team took the short trip over to Bayboro to take on Pamlico County.

Two athletic, long-armed teams traded blows for much of the game but the Rams were able to stave off the 'Canes for a 69-62 win.

Havelock guard Christian Frazier put his stamp on the win with a 31-point night.

Jared Norwood chipped in 14 for Havelock and Shakur Frazier added 11.

"Christian's a senior, been playing basketball all his life and had an awesome game for us tonight," Havelock coach Matt Handley said.

"It doesn't matter classificiation, Pamlico is one of the better teams in the area, they're long, athletic and well-coached so it's definitely a good win for us."

The Hurricanes were paced by 17 points from forward Stephan Misa and 15 points by George Jones.

Head coach Earl Sadler knows his staff and players are still trying to find that right groove on the floor.

"Yeah it was a great game, Havelock shot the ball really well and they outrebounded us and that's a wonderful combination in basketball," Sadler said.

"This game will help us down the road as this will prepare us for tough teams in our conference. We just didn't make the plays at the right times, when we had to make them."

Havelock led a lot of the way but the 'Canes clawed to within five two different times but usually, Frazier had the answer.

Havelock hadn't played in over a week and was without guard Anthony Harris.

Now, the Hurricanes (4-4) have longer than a week off as they don't take the floor again until next Friday versus Riverside (Martin).

"We have to work on our spacing and we have to play cleaner, too sloppy tonight," Sadler said.

"It's a perfect time I think to have a little break in the schedule, we've played eight games now so we know about what we have."

Havelock (4-2) has a quick turnaround as the Rams travel to White Oak Friday night.

Havelock 12 17 21 19 - 69

Pamlico County 20 6 16 20 - 62

Havelock (69) - Christian Frazier 31, Jared Norwood 14, Shakur Frazier 11, Kevon Hammond 5, Niarte Turner 4, Jermaine Vereen 4.

Pamlico County (62) - Stephan Misa 17, George Jones 15, Lamont Murray 10, La-Monti Lewis 9, JarQez Jones 8, Tyreese Branch 3.

