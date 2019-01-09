Wildlife Commission seeks comments on regulations
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is inviting comments
from the public on proposed changes to state regulations related to enforcement,
wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2019-2020 seasons.
The comment period will extend through Feb. 1, 2019. Comments may be emailed
to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing
address) or mailed to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources
Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.
The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the
NCWRC will hold across the state in January. The hearing for Wildlife District 4
will be held on Jan. 8 at Bladen Community College in Dublin, N.C. The District 2
hearing will on Jan. 23 at Craven Community College (Orringer Auditorium) in
New Bern. All hearings will begin at 7 p.m.
Information about proposed regulations is available on the NCWRC web site -
www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the scrolling banner at the bottom of the home page.
The Inshore Institute
Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North
Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 23 to learn techniques
and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019
Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico
Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30
p.m.
Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing
for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will
share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.
The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and
demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will
be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout
the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided
fishing trips.
Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more
information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55
in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.
Vanceboro DU banquet scheduled
The Vanceboro Chapter of the Ducks Unlimited will host their annual fund
raising/membership banquet on Friday, Feb. 8 at Woolard’s Equipment Shop at
1903 Hwy. 43N in Vanceboro. The evening will kick off with a social hour at 6
p.m., followed by a catered dinner, a silent and live auction, and various raffles and
games. All proceeds will benefit the habitat and conservation projects of Ducks
Unlimited.
Tickets, which include a year’s membership in DU, are $60 for singles, $75 for
couples and $17 for youth aged 17 and under. In addition, sponsor tickets for $250
are available. For information or tickets, contact Don Hughes at 252-637-8701 or
donandbeckyhughes@gmail.com.
Volunteers needed for coastal cleanups
The North Carolina Coastal Federation is looking for volunteers for the 2019
Coastwide Cleanup Kickoff set for Jan. 12 in Atlantic Beach and other sites. Extra
hands are needed for a shoreline and trail cleanup at Hoop Pole Creek Nature
Preserve in Atlantic Beach from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should meet and park
at the easternmost section of the Atlantic Station shopping center. (Anyone
younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult).
There is also a shoreline trash cleanup at Morris Landing Clean Water Preserve
in Holly Ridge from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12. The Federation is partnering with
the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and Keep Onslow Beautiful for the project.
Volunteers with kayaks and paddleboards are welcome to launch from Morris
Landing and paddle to the Permuda Island Reserve for this cleanup which
highlights the federation’s Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project supported by the
N.C. General Assembly.
Volunteers should dress appropriately as these cleanups will take place solely
outdoors and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes for walking in wet areas. Boots are
recommended. Trash bags, gloves and other cleanup materials will be provided as
well as refreshments for all volunteers.
Carolina Outdoor Expo coming up
The Greenville Convention Center will be the site of the 2019 Carolina Outdoor
Expo on Jan. 19 and 20. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to
5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature presentations by saltwater and freshwater
fishing guides from all parts of North Carolina as well as hunting experts from
across the country. Over 100 outdoor sports vendors will be set up, showcasing
their products and providing information. In addition, the N.C. Wildlife Resources
Commission’s “Mallard Mania” interactive shooting game will available for kids,
as well as the National Wild Turkey Federation’s BB gun range.
Tickets for adults are $10 for all weekend, $25 for families and free for children
age 10 and under.
Open Season
Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28
Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC
Regulations Digest, p.72
Grouse – thru Feb. 28
Dove – thru Jan. 31
Ducks and Geese (in Resident Population Zone) –thru Jan. 26
Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28
Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31
Bobcat – thru Feb. 28
Snow goose – thru Feb. 9
Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28
Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season
Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31
Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30