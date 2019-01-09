Wildlife Commission seeks comments on regulations

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) is inviting comments

from the public on proposed changes to state regulations related to enforcement,

wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2019-2020 seasons.

The comment period will extend through Feb. 1, 2019. Comments may be emailed

to regulations@ncwildlife.org (must include name, phone number and mailing

address) or mailed to Rule-Making Coordinator, N.C. Wildlife Resources

Commission, 1701 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-1700.

The public can also provide comments at one of nine public hearings the

NCWRC will hold across the state in January. The hearing for Wildlife District 4

will be held on Jan. 8 at Bladen Community College in Dublin, N.C. The District 2

hearing will on Jan. 23 at Craven Community College (Orringer Auditorium) in

New Bern. All hearings will begin at 7 p.m.

Information about proposed regulations is available on the NCWRC web site -

www.ncwildlife.org. Click on the scrolling banner at the bottom of the home page.

The Inshore Institute

Anglers who enjoy fishing in the creeks, river and sounds of eastern North

Carolina will have a unique opportunity on Saturday, Feb. 23 to learn techniques

and strategies from some of the top experts in this part of the country. The 2019

Inshore Institute will be hosted by Neuse River Bait and Tackle at Pamlico

Community College (5049 Hwy 306S, Grantsboro) on that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30

p.m.

Well-known guides with, collectively, hundreds of years of experience fishing

for speckled trout, stripers, flounder, red drum, Spanish mackerel and cobia will

share their expertise and help all those in attendance have more angling success.

The day will kick off with a light breakfast, followed by presentations and

demonstrations. Lunch will be catered by Moore’s BBQ. A featured presenter will

be Mark Davis of television’s award-winning Big Water Adventures. Throughout

the day there will be raffles for over $8,000-worth of fishing gear and seven guided

fishing trips.

Tickets to the Inshore Institute ($100) include raffles and meals. For more

information or to purchase tickets, visit Neuse River Bait and Tackle on Hwy. 55

in Grantsboro or phone 252-745-0708.

Vanceboro DU banquet scheduled

The Vanceboro Chapter of the Ducks Unlimited will host their annual fund

raising/membership banquet on Friday, Feb. 8 at Woolard’s Equipment Shop at

1903 Hwy. 43N in Vanceboro. The evening will kick off with a social hour at 6

p.m., followed by a catered dinner, a silent and live auction, and various raffles and

games. All proceeds will benefit the habitat and conservation projects of Ducks

Unlimited.

Tickets, which include a year’s membership in DU, are $60 for singles, $75 for

couples and $17 for youth aged 17 and under. In addition, sponsor tickets for $250

are available. For information or tickets, contact Don Hughes at 252-637-8701 or

donandbeckyhughes@gmail.com.

Volunteers needed for coastal cleanups

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is looking for volunteers for the 2019

Coastwide Cleanup Kickoff set for Jan. 12 in Atlantic Beach and other sites. Extra

hands are needed for a shoreline and trail cleanup at Hoop Pole Creek Nature

Preserve in Atlantic Beach from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should meet and park

at the easternmost section of the Atlantic Station shopping center. (Anyone

younger than 16 must be accompanied by an adult).

There is also a shoreline trash cleanup at Morris Landing Clean Water Preserve

in Holly Ridge from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12. The Federation is partnering with

the North Carolina Coastal Reserve and Keep Onslow Beautiful for the project.

Volunteers with kayaks and paddleboards are welcome to launch from Morris

Landing and paddle to the Permuda Island Reserve for this cleanup which

highlights the federation’s Lost Fishing Gear Recovery Project supported by the

N.C. General Assembly.

Volunteers should dress appropriately as these cleanups will take place solely

outdoors and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes for walking in wet areas. Boots are

recommended. Trash bags, gloves and other cleanup materials will be provided as

well as refreshments for all volunteers.

Carolina Outdoor Expo coming up

The Greenville Convention Center will be the site of the 2019 Carolina Outdoor

Expo on Jan. 19 and 20. The hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to

5 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature presentations by saltwater and freshwater

fishing guides from all parts of North Carolina as well as hunting experts from

across the country. Over 100 outdoor sports vendors will be set up, showcasing

their products and providing information. In addition, the N.C. Wildlife Resources

Commission’s “Mallard Mania” interactive shooting game will available for kids,

as well as the National Wild Turkey Federation’s BB gun range.

Tickets for adults are $10 for all weekend, $25 for families and free for children

age 10 and under.

Open Season

Raccoon, opossum, gray and red squirrel – thru Feb. 28

Note: Fox squirrels are legal game in only select counties. Check the NCWRC

Regulations Digest, p.72

Grouse – thru Feb. 28

Dove – thru Jan. 31

Ducks and Geese (in Resident Population Zone) –thru Jan. 26

Rabbit and Quail –thru Feb. 28

Tundra Swan (by permit only) – thru Jan. 31

Bobcat – thru Feb. 28

Snow goose – thru Feb. 9

Crow – Wed., Fri. and Sat. thru Feb. 28

Coyote, groundhog, nutria, armadillo and feral hogs – no closed season

Controlled Hunting Preserves – thru Mar. 31

Striped Bass (Cent.-Southern Mgmt. Area) – thru Apr. 30